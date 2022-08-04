Emmi Roth breaks ground on new headquarters, conversion facility in Stoughton

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The FBI said a man who reportedly shot at one of its agents in western Georgia last week may be in south-central Wisconsin. The agency’s Milwaukee field office said it has reason to believe Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, may be in the Johnson Creek area in Jefferson County. It was not immediately clear why the bureau believes Brown may be in Wisconsin.

