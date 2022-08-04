Read on capecoddaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
wmar2news
Highway pedestrian crash leaves one person dead Saturday
FREDERICK, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash on I-70 that left one person dead Saturday morning. Around 2:37 a.m., officers responded to reports of concrete on the roadway in the area of MD 75. When they arrived, they discovered several cars were disabled. An initial...
Centerville man convicted for fatal crash in April 2020
On April 19, 2020, Entingh drove a vehicle occupied by three passengers in Sugarcreek Township into an intersection located at Wilmington Dayton Road and Conference Road.
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake Champlain. Burlington Police said the man whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, fell 60 to 80 feet from the cliffs and landed in the water. A nearby boater saw what happened and immediately pulled the victim from the lake and began resuscitation, but rescue efforts were not successful. Police, Coast Guard and the Fire Department all responded to the scene but, he was pronounced dead. An investigation into the incident is underway, but foul play is not suspected.
One dead in St. Johns County pickup truck crash
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a single vehicle pickup truck crash Thursday morning off State Road 207, St. Johns Fire Rescue said. The crash happened 100 yards off the woodline of the 7000 block of State Road 207, according to SJFR. There was one...
Police: School bus driver flees after hitting teen in Pennsauken, New Jersey
"It's really hard," said the victim, 15-year-old Manuel Rodriguez of Pennsauken. "I could have died."
Crews fight fire at local church-owned campground
Crews rushed to the campground owned by the National Association of the Church of God just after 2 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOK-TV
Trooper’s vehicle struck by ‘distracted’ driver in south Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding motorists of the state’s Move Over law after they say a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a distracted driver in south Alabama Friday afternoon. ALEA officials said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Interstate 65...
KAKE TV
Man ejected, killed in rollover crash in western Kansas
SHARON SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) - A 77-year-old man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed on a highway in western Kansas. The accident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on K-27 about four miles north of Sharon Springs. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Loren Luther was heading north when his Chevy pickup left the roadway to the right. Luther overcorrected, crossed the road and went into a ditch before overcorrecting a second time, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
Authorities investigating disappearance of East Idaho man
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing East Idaho man. Mitchell J. Smaellie, 66, was last seen in Tetonia around 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Teton County Sheriff's Office reported. He was wearing a tan long sleeve shirt, blue Levi's jeans, work boots and a cap and was driving a camouflage ATV with an egg crate on the front at the time of his disappearance, authorities said. If you have any information on Smaellie's whereabouts please contact the Sheriff's Office at 208-354-2323.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Bloody woman seen yelling for help inside white tractor-trailer
Police in South Brunswick are seeking information about a woman who may be in danger.
North Dakota Man Killed in Head-on Crash in North Idaho
WALLACE, Idaho (KLIX)-A North Dakota man was killed in fiery head-on crash Thursday morning on Interstate 90 in north Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the 72-year-old man was driving a 2021 Toyota van with a 69-year-old female passenger, also from North Dakota, when they crashed head-on with a Kenworth semi-truck pulling an empty dump trailer in a construction zone. Both vehicles caught on fire causing a wildland fire along the roadway, according to ISP. The female passenger of the van and the 72-year-old driver of the truck, from Kingston, were taken to area hospitals; the woman by helicopter. The crash blocked traffic for two hours while crews responded to the crash. ISP said the crash damaged the roadway requiring a detour be put in place until it is repaired. The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office and multiple fire crews responded to the crash.
my40.tv
Vehicle of missing Tennessee man found parked at remote trailhead in GSMNP
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NP, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a missing Tennessee man told News 13 that his vehicle was found in a remote part of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Thursday evening, Aug. 4. Bryce Evans' 2017 grey Nissan Altima was found at a hiking trailhead...
nyspnews.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
On August 4th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Brandon White, 36, of Pekin, IN, for Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree. White was pulled over on I-86 in Stow for speeding. During the traffic stop, White...
DeWine awards $639K to Clark County Sheriff’s Office
Sixteen local and state law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $5.7 million in grant funding to help prevent and solve instances of violent crime.
Ohio Jan. 6 rioter pleads guilty to involvement in storming Capitol
WASHINGTON (WCMH) — A Whitehall man that the FBI named as being involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in 2021 changed his plea to guilty Friday morning. Troy E. Faulkner previously pleaded not guilty to seven charges filed against him in federal court for the Southern District of Ohio. These included: Destruction of government […]
sunflowerstateradio.com
Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
More counties have high COVID spread in Ohio
More counties in Ohio are considered to have a high spread of COVID-19.
Comments / 0