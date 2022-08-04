ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, OH

wmar2news

Highway pedestrian crash leaves one person dead Saturday

FREDERICK, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash on I-70 that left one person dead Saturday morning. Around 2:37 a.m., officers responded to reports of concrete on the roadway in the area of MD 75. When they arrived, they discovered several cars were disabled. An initial...
FREDERICK, MD
KROC News

Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
WILLMAR, MN
WCAX

Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake Champlain. Burlington Police said the man whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, fell 60 to 80 feet from the cliffs and landed in the water. A nearby boater saw what happened and immediately pulled the victim from the lake and began resuscitation, but rescue efforts were not successful. Police, Coast Guard and the Fire Department all responded to the scene but, he was pronounced dead. An investigation into the incident is underway, but foul play is not suspected.
BURLINGTON, VT
KAKE TV

Man ejected, killed in rollover crash in western Kansas

SHARON SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) - A 77-year-old man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed on a highway in western Kansas. The accident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on K-27 about four miles north of Sharon Springs. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Loren Luther was heading north when his Chevy pickup left the roadway to the right. Luther overcorrected, crossed the road and went into a ditch before overcorrecting a second time, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.
SHARON SPRINGS, KS
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Idaho State Journal

Authorities investigating disappearance of East Idaho man

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing East Idaho man. Mitchell J. Smaellie, 66, was last seen in Tetonia around 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Teton County Sheriff's Office reported. He was wearing a tan long sleeve shirt, blue Levi's jeans, work boots and a cap and was driving a camouflage ATV with an egg crate on the front at the time of his disappearance, authorities said. If you have any information on Smaellie's whereabouts please contact the Sheriff's Office at 208-354-2323.
TETONIA, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

North Dakota Man Killed in Head-on Crash in North Idaho

WALLACE, Idaho (KLIX)-A North Dakota man was killed in fiery head-on crash Thursday morning on Interstate 90 in north Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the 72-year-old man was driving a 2021 Toyota van with a 69-year-old female passenger, also from North Dakota, when they crashed head-on with a Kenworth semi-truck pulling an empty dump trailer in a construction zone. Both vehicles caught on fire causing a wildland fire along the roadway, according to ISP. The female passenger of the van and the 72-year-old driver of the truck, from Kingston, were taken to area hospitals; the woman by helicopter. The crash blocked traffic for two hours while crews responded to the crash. ISP said the crash damaged the roadway requiring a detour be put in place until it is repaired. The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office and multiple fire crews responded to the crash.
IDAHO STATE
nyspnews.com

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

On August 4th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Brandon White, 36, of Pekin, IN, for Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree. White was pulled over on I-86 in Stow for speeding. During the traffic stop, White...
STOW, NY
WOWK 13 News

Ohio Jan. 6 rioter pleads guilty to involvement in storming Capitol

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — A Whitehall man that the FBI named as being involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in 2021 changed his plea to guilty Friday morning. Troy E. Faulkner previously pleaded not guilty to seven charges filed against him in federal court for the Southern District of Ohio. These included: Destruction of government […]
OHIO STATE
sunflowerstateradio.com

Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes

Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
NEBRASKA STATE

