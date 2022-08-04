Woman with dementia reported missing from Eben Junction

Read on www.wnmufm.org
Related
WLUC
Felony warrant issued for man connected to Breitung Township assault
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The Dickinson County Prosecutor’s Office issued a Felony Warrant Thursday afternoon for Lloyd Martin Javi, known as “Marty” for the charge of Assault With Intent To Murder. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact...
wnmufm.org
Power pole severed, man arrested in Escanaba crash
ESCANABA, MI— A man was arrested after his car severed a power pole in Escanaba early Wednesday morning. Department of Public Safety officers were dispatched around 12:55 a.m. to Danforth Road, east of the Danforth hill train crossing. They say the vehicle was westbound when it went into the...
WLUC
Man arrested for OUI after single-car rollover crash in Wells Township
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A man was arrested for Operating Under the Influence of Drugs - 3rd offense following a single-car rollover crash on Danforth Road early Wednesday morning. Escanaba Public Safety identified the driver as Fred Arthur Patterson. Public Safety says officers responded to the crash around 12:54...
WLUC
All lanes open following Negaunee crash on US-41 near Teal Lake Avenue
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: All lanes are now open on US-41 near Teal lake Avenue. There is no further information about injuries or the cause of the crash at this time. TV6 will update this story when more information is available. Last published: Aug 5, 2022 1:39:33 PM. Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Iron County man accused of murders, assault has criminal history in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Caleb Anderson was arrested Wednesday in Helena, Alabama. “As soon as he came into the city they let us know and when he observed all the additional police cars in front of him they affected a traffic stop and he was taken into custody,” said Helena Chief of Police.
Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
wnmufm.org
MDOC changing wardens at UP prisons
MARQUETTE, MI— The wardens of three Upper Peninsula prisons are switching places. The Michigan Department of Corrections says Cathy Bauman, the current warden at Newberry, will be assigned as warden at the Alger Correctional Facility. Sarah Schroeder, current warden at Alger, will be assigned as warden at the Marquette Branch Prison. Erica Huss, current warden at Marquette, will be assigned as warden at the Newberry Correctional Facility.
The Michigan Ghost Town of Pines, in Schoolcraft County
Here's a little Michigan Ghost Town that has very little written about it – even in the 'Michigan Ghost Town' books. It's the little village of Pines, located in the Upper Peninsula's Schoolcraft County. All that's left is a building that looks like it might have been a little...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marquette to Muskegon: Cruise ships bring big tourism dollars to the Great Lakes
The Pearl Mist cut through the smooth water of Muskegon Lake on a cloudy early June morning. Six decks lined with dozens of private balconies towered over Heritage Landing as about 200 people walked down a ramp ready to explore the small lakeshore town that’s bursting with local art, breweries and cultural landmarks.
wnmufm.org
$18 million mixed-use workforce development project gets help from State Land Bank
MUNISING, MI— The Alger County Land Bank was recently approved for a $250,000 loan for a mixed-use project in Munising. The money from the State Land Bank Authority will be used to develop the $18 million Munising Marketplace. It will consist of a three-story building housing 36 mixed-income residential units and a collaborative workforce center designed to foster job creation and placement for local workers and businesses.
Comments / 0