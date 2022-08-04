Ne-Yo’s wife — Crystal Smith — files for divorce, says he fathered a child with his ‘paramour’

Read on www.today.com
Related
Ne-Yo Responds After Wife Accuses Him of Cheating, ‘8 Years of Lies and Deception’
Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Renay, publicly accused her husband of six years of cheating on her with “numerous” other women over the weekend, prompting a muted response from the singer-songwriter. “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” the ‘Because of You’ singer tweeted on Sunday. “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums.” Renay, meanwhile, had strongly implied she was planning to part ways with Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Smith. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!” she wrote in an anguished Instagram post. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.” The 36-year-old said she had “no hate in [her] heart” and wished Smith, with whom she shares three children, “nothing but the best.”
ETOnline.com
Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Cheating
Ne-Yo is speaking out following his wife, Crystal Smith’s claims of infidelity. On Sunday, the “Miss Independent” singer took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted. “Personal...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"
The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ne-Yo Responds To Wife's Cheating Accusation: "I Will Work Through Our Challenges"
Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Renay, came forward on Instagram, Saturday, alleging that the singer has cheated on her throughout their eight-year-long relationship. Ne-Yo responded to the accusation on Twitter a day later. “8 years of life and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I Have A Job’: Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Rips Into Singer’s Ex Kevin Federline
Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari has come out swinging against the pop star’s ex-husband Kevin Federline after he revealed family secrets in a new interview, Radar has learned. On Saturday, Sam posted a lengthy statement trashing Kevin for making comments about Britney’s kids. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Britney’s ex-husband said in a one-on-one with ITV that their sons haven’t seen the pop star in months. He claimed that 15-year-old Jayden and 16-year-old Sean have decided to stay away from Britney for the time being. Kevin said, “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a...
Are Drew Scott and Linda Phan Still Together? Inside the ‘Property Brothers’ Star’s Marriage
Property Brothers star Drew Scott met Linda Phan in the most unexpected way! The pair got married in 2018 in a lavish wedding in Italy. After captivating HGTV viewers with their love story, many have wondered if they are still together. Keep scrolling to find out more about their marriage.
Britney Spears' Ex, Kevin Federline, Says Sons Choose Not to See Her
DailyMail.com is reporting that Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline has broken a decade-long silence to talk about the pop icon — and he's claiming her sons have avoided seeing her by their own choice. In a series of exclusive interviews to be aired on ITV this coming week, Federline...
Valerie Bertinelli Divorce: Major Details Emerge About Upcoming Negotiations
Valerie Bertinelli is gearing up for a not-so-pretty face-off with her ex-husband. The TV icon is headed to court to negotiate spousal support with her ex-husband, Tom Vitale. Per court documents, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has mandated that Bertinelli and her ex-husband, Tom Vitale, must attend a legal conference with their lawyers. The announcement comes after her ex claimed he only makes $16 an hour at his current job.
Xzibit Asks Court To Toss Ex’s Spousal Support Bid, Says She’s Living In His $3M Home With Boyfriend
Veteran West Coast rapper Xzibit says he is “struggling financially” and that’s why he has requested that a judge toss his estranged wife’s bid for spousal support—especially since she’s current;y living in his $3 million house with her boyfriend. According to court documents obtained...
Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Shares ‘Birthday Celebration’ Photos
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, is celebrating another year around the sun. Recently, the newly-minted 33-year-old celebrated her birthday with a trip with some of her closest gal pals. On Saturday, the actress posted a series of pictures from her birthday celebration on Instagram. Although her birthday was on...
Tisha Campbell Talks ‘Rediscovering’ Herself After Divorce From Duane Martin
Actress Tisha Campbell is opening up about her journey to “rediscover” herself in the wake of her divorce from Duane Martin after nearly 30 years of marriage. Campbell recently appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning to promote her new Netflix show, Uncoupled. The series stars Neil Patrick Harris, who plays Michael, a man whose life has turned upside down after separating from his partner of 17 years.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Are HGTV Star J.D. Scott and Wife Annalee Belle Still Together? Inside Their Marriage
HGTV fans are obsessed with the bond Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott have with their older brother, J.D. Scott. He has been their right-hand man when it comes to renovating homes and providing comedic relief on their popular shows. Fans have been curious about J.D.’s personal life and whether he is still married to Annalee Belle. Keep scrolling to see where their relationship currently stands.
Aretha Franklin Shockingly Died Without a Will, Now the IRS Has Finally Settled
Singing superstar, Aretha Franklin -- the Queen of Soul -- passed away in 2018, leaving fans shocked and saddened. When it was confirmed that the 76-year-old "Respect" singer didn't have a will, the music community was even more surprised.
HipHopDX.com
Ne-Yo's Wife Officially Files For Divorce, Claims Singer Fathered Baby With Another Woman
Atlanta, GA – Crystal Smith, Ne-Yo’s wife of six years, has reportedly filed for divorce amid allegations he fathered a child with another woman. According to TMZ, Smith filed the paperwork at an Atlanta courthouse on Monday (August 1) saying their marriage is” irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.”
HipHopDX.com
Ne-Yo Responds To Wife Crystal Smith's Cheating Allegations
Ne-Yo has responded to cheating claims made by his wife Crystal Smith, which arrive just four months after the couple renewed their wedding vows. On Sunday (July 31), just hours after Smith aired him out for allegedly sleeping with women who “sell their bodies,” Ne-Yo tweeted his desire to keep their marital issues quiet.
Everything Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Have Said About Their Marriage
Built to make it! Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s 20-plus years of marriage have outlasted many Hollywood relationships. The couple seem as though they have figured out the magic formula to keeping the spark alive — even if they had to address rumors throughout their decades together. The actor met the Red Table Talk cohost when […]
Sam Asghari Slams Kevin Federline After Making Claims About Britney Spears’ Sons
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Kcr/Shutterstock UPDATE: 11:58 p.m. ET — Britney Spears has responded via her Instagram Story: "It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children ... as we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone ... it concerns me the fact […]
TODAY.com
Teresa Giudice is married! See her glamorous wedding-day look
The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star and her beau, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, tied the knot Saturday at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Giudice had her four daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16 and Audriana, 12, by her side as bridesmaids. There were...
TODAY.com
Producer poses for Sunday Mug Shot with new baby boy!
Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Nicole in Danville, Indiana; the Oliver family, including a few puppies, in Coventry, Connecticut, and many more. Plus, a shoutout to star producer and friend of Sunday TODAY, Maggie Safstrom, who just welcomed baby boy with her husband. Congrats! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Aug. 7, 2022.
Comments / 0