Sylacauga Parks and Recreation hosting Movie in the Park on August 27

nomadlawyer.org
Hoover : Top 6 Places You Shouldn’t Miss in Hoover, Alabama
If you’re considering moving to Hoover Alabama, you might be wondering what you’ll find in the city. This fast-growing suburb is home to several golf courses and the Riverchase Galleria, a massive mixed-use development with restaurants, offices, and shopping. Residents and visitors alike can enjoy the outdoors and the area’s many attractions, including the Moss Rock Preserve, with boulders and streams. Other attractions include Aldridge Gardens, which features an art gallery, nature trails, and a lake.
Bham Now
7 Black-owned retail shops in Birmingham for a fresh ‘fit
It’s about that time where everyone is tired of the heat and looking to mix up their wardrobe for the anticipation of the changing season. If that’s you, be sure to check out these seven Black-owned retail shops to get a fresh fit for fall. 1. Bridge +...
Shelby Reporter
Freddy’s in Helena officially opens for business
HELENA – After much anticipation, the Helena location of Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers has finally opened. The restaurant opened its doors to the public with a special ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Helena Business Association on Thursday, Aug. 4. There was a significant crowd of people...
alabamanews.net
New Brunch Restaurant Coming to East Montgomery
A new restaurant will be coming to east Montgomery that specializes in brunch. The Bubbly Hen will open soon at the Old Mellow Mushroom location in Festival Plaza. It is the sister restaurant to the Cork and Cleaver on Zelda road and in downtown Wetumpka. Owner Ryan Friday says there’s...
7 August festivals you won’t want to miss in Birmingham
Festival season continues in Birmingham with events that feature music, movies, pets, food, drinks, children’s activities and lots of socializing. Here are seven festivals set for August in the metro area, all attached to nonprofit organizations or worthy causes. MASON MUSIC FEST. What: Performances by The Brook & The...
Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire
An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
Bham Now
Demolition on the Roebuck Castle renovation has begun [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
In early July, we told you renovations on the long-neglected Roebuck Castle would be starting mid-July. Well, demolition has begun and we’ve got pictures and some awesome drone footage to prove it, thanks to Paul Mielke of A&E’s Flipping Down South. You have to see this house to believe it.
Birmingham business owner donates brand new instruments to local high school marching bands
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thanks to a local business owner’s generous donation, five high school marching bands in Jefferson County are starting the new school year with brand new instruments. Mike Cohen owns Mike’s Fine Jewelry and Pawn Shop. He teamed up with Bethel Baptist Church for the donation, and band members received their instruments […]
sylacauganews.com
Inaugural school supply drive this Saturday afternoon in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – This Saturday, Aug. 6, you can get your kids ready for the new school year with a supply drive being hosted at the J. Craig Smith Community Center by the 334 chapter of the BlueHeart Foundation. The inaugural Peyton Embry School Supply Drive will be open...
The Glam Fam Drag Night in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, August 13th at 1031 Noble Street,Anniston doors open at 8:00 p and the show starts at 10:00 pm. Join the Glam Fam gals for another night of lip sync, dancing, wigs and heels! Always a good time. They hope to see y’all there!!
Oxford’s Market on Main Wraps up for the Summer
Oxford, AL – August 6th is the final date for Oxford’s Market on Main. Held at 400 Main Street from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm this event local shoppers and vendors. Last market on the season will feature live Music by Berritt Haynes. There will also be a Kids Zone with face painting, bounce house, and lawn games. As always there will be local artisans and craft vendors.
tvliving.com
Treasure hunt at the World’s Longest Yard Sale
GADSDEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you pull over for yard sales, you’re going to love this. The World’s Longest Yard Sale, also known as the 127 Yard Sale, is back for another year and going through part of north Alabama!. Every year, bargain hunters, yard sale...
The drought is over: Buffalo Rock says batch of signature ginger ale headed to store shelves
Buffalo Rock said customers can expect to begin seeing the ginger ale back on shelves "over the next week."
wbrc.com
Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
styleblueprint.com
Step Inside Birmingham’s Secret Luxury Hotel – With Only 6 Rooms!
Long known for its architectural beauty, the John Hand Building is situated on the southeast corner of 20th Street and 1st Avenue North in the heart of downtown Birmingham. What many may not know is that it’s also the home of an exclusive luxury hotel and club, the John Hand Hotel and Club.
Come Out and Support “A League of Our Own – Oxford” St the Track in Talladega
Talladega, AL – Come out and support “A League of Our Own – Oxford” at the track! Track Laps for Charity + Talladega Garage Experience open house! Event takes place August 13, 2022 from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm. Cost per car is $50.00.
Bham Now
An inside look at the new apartments at 20 Midtown—live above CAVA, Panda Express + more [PHOTOS]
20 Midtown’s newest building opened on August 1, offering 325 more apartments and amazing retail below, featuring Panda Express, Milo’s, Cava, Nail Resort and much more. Keep reading to see all that 20 Midtown has to offer. Find your perfect home at 20 Midtown today and contact them...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham's first youth homeless shelter complete, set to open in fall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham’s first-ever youth homeless shelter is complete and ready to open soon. In the video above, learn about the amenities and the at-home feel people have in this five-year plan.
Outlet Shops of Grand River announce arrival of EV Charging Stations
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS —The Outlet Shops of Grand River announces the arrival of CatCard LLC, bringing EV Charging Stations to the mall. Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Leeds welcomed this new business with a ribbon cutting on Friday, August 5, 2022. According to the Leeds Area Chamber of […]
triangletribune.com
Alabama pastor uses rap, retreats to reel in students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Pastor Dewayne Rembert considers himself from the “country ghetto.” Born in 1975 in rural Linden, Alabama, he had no running water or indoor toilet but ran illegal drugs in urban housing projects to buy food to eat. Economic poverty, fatherlessness and a mother who...
