ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottage Grove, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Telegram

Minnesota's new climbing guidebook strives for more diversity

DULUTH — Of the 24 photos of climbers in the second edition of “Rock Climbing Minnesota and Wisconsin,” published in 2012, only three are of women. So when Katie Berg, a University of Minnesota Duluth graduate, and Angie Jacobsen, of St. Paul, took over putting together the third edition of the book, the duo wanted to make sure climbers who were women, people of color, LGBTQ and of different body sizes were photographed.
DULUTH, MN
Daily Telegram

DNR investigates oil spill on contested Enbridge Line 5 near Ashland

ASHLAND — The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating an oil spill near a Native American reservation in northern Wisconsin. Enbridge Energy reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered contaminated soil along the Canadian company's Line 5 pipeline south of Ashland and about a mile from the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa reservation, according to the DNR.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
Daily Telegram

Quiet to end week, but rain, storms possible this weekend

The area of high pressure that worked to keep our weather very quiet Thursday has now made its way off to the east. In doing so, it has opened the path for an approaching area of low pressure over the prairies to push a cold front into our region. In...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy