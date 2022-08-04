Read on www.cbssports.com
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Updates: Chris Taylor Could Return For Padres Series; Dustin May Needs More Rehab Starts
Chris Taylor has been on the 10-day injured list since July 6 due to a fracture in his left foot, but he is inching closer to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. Taylor began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday and started in left field, going 0-for-3 at the plate. He was back in the lineup the following day and slugged two home runs as part of a 3-for-4 effort.
FOX Sports
As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars
Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
CBS Sports
Brewers lose Dinelson Lamet on waivers to Rockies, days after acquiring him in Josh Hader trade
The Colorado Rockies announced on Friday that they had claimed right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. (Fellow righty Ashton Goudeau was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.) Lamet's addition to the Rockies caps off an unusual week of transactions involving him, the most notable of which occurred on Monday, when he was sent to Milwaukee as part of the four-player return in the Josh Hader trade.
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr takes major step in return from injury
The San Diego Padres are looking to make this year THEIR year. Sitting at a pretty 61-43 record, the team is looking to finally break free from their playoff curses from years past. After adding Juan Soto to an already stacked roster, the possibilities are endless for this team. The...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Optioned to Triple-A
Toro was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Toro has appeared in 84 games this season for the Mariners, but he hit just .180, and the team decided to send him to Tacoma to open up a roster spot for Mitch Haniger. Toro figures to be among the top candidates next time the Mariners need to bring up a hitter from the minors.
CBS Sports
Cubs designate Andrelton Simmons for assignment after activating veteran infielder from injured list
The Chicago Cubs reinstated infielder Andrelton Simmons from the injured list on Saturday and then designated him for assignment. Simmons had not appeared in a game since July 10 because of a strained right shoulder. The Cubs will now have seven days to place him on waivers or release him.
Yardbarker
White Sox Waste Strong Effort From Johnny Cueto, Drop Yet Another Series Opener
No one can blame Johnny Cueto for the Chicago White Sox’s shortcomings on Thursday night. The veteran righty was brilliant in the series opener against the Texas Rangers, but the Sox offense could only produce five hits in the 3-2 loss. Aided by six walks, the South Siders reached base 11 times total, but they could only muster up one extra-base hit.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Returning for nightcap
Haniger (ankle) will be activated off the injured list ahead of the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Haniger won't be active for the afternoon game but is considered ready to go after posting a 1.055 OPS in 11 rehab appearances. He played just nine games prior to spraining his ankle, so he might be eased back into action initially, but he should fill an important role for the Mariners down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Needs Tommy John surgery
Castellanos (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. This is one of the worst parts of the calendar to need the procedure, as it will be a challenge for Castellanos to get all the way back before the end of the 2023 season. He logged a 5.68 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 44.1 innings across 11 appearances for the big club.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Rehab assignment about to begin
Tatis (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio either Saturday or Sunday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The Padres won't put a timetable on Tatis returning to the big-league lineup, but this is obviously an important step. Cassavell notes that Tatis has progressed relatively quickly through each step since he was cleared to begin swinging a bat.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Recalled by Rockies
Feltner was recalled by the Rockies on Friday. Felner was sent down after serving as the extra man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Padres. He failed to impress in that start, allowing three runs on eight hits in 3.2 innings, but he could get at least a couple more turns in the rotation after Chad Kuhl (hip) hit the injured list.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Moving back to reserve role
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Kansas City, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. Sanchez had started each of the last four games at the keystone, but his playing time is likely to dip moving forward after Rafael Devers came off the injured list Tuesday. With Devers back in the fold at third base, utility man Christian Arroyo can slide over to second base, where he'll likely play on a regular basis so long as Trevor Story (wrist) remains sidelined. Sanchez hasn't made a case for holding down an everyday role after going 2-for-33 at the plate since his July 22 promotion from Triple-A Worcester.
numberfire.com
White Sox's Seby Zavala handling catching duties on Friday
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Zavala will catch on Friday night after Yasmani Grandal was named Chicago's designated hitter, Luis Robert was shifted to center field, and A.J. Pollock was given the night off. In a matchup against right-hander...
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Logs sixth save
Kennedy saved Friday's 6-5 win against the Rockies, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning. Kennedy's services were needed once Arizona took the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, and he navigated the heart of Colorado's lineup on just eight pitches. The 37-year-old has notched consecutive saves and appears to be manager Torey Lovullo's preferred option to finish games right now. Kennedy sports a 3.06 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 33 strikeouts in 35.1 innings and six saves across 39 appearances.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Takes second straight blown save
Holmes (5-3) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in one innings, taking a blown save and the loss Friday versus the Cardinals. Holmes was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the eighth inning, but he allowed a two-run double to Paul DeJong. The Yankees couldn't even the score, leaving Holmes with his second loss and second blown save in as many appearances. Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reported after the game that manager Aaron Boone said Aroldis Chapman would have received a save chance had Holmes held the lead. With Holmes' form slipping, his time as the Yankees' closer could be drawing to a close. The right-hander has a 2.12 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 50:14 K:BB while going 17-for-21 in save chances across 46.2 innings this season.
CBS Sports
Titans' Kyle Philips: Getting snaps with starters
Philips has been getting work on the first-team offense, with WRs coach Rob Moore noting Thursday that the rookie has "made some plays" and "immersed himself in the playbook,", Buck Reising of 104.5 The Zone reports. Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reported Tuesday that Philips was beginning to get some slot...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Dealing with back tightness
Rizzo, who was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Cardinals, is dealing with lower-back tightness, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. He missed four games due to lower-back stiffness in early July, as Rivera notes. For now it seems like Rizzo is day-to-day with the issue, and the Yankees have enough depth to give him a few days to get right if necessary. Aaron Hicks was added to Friday's lineup after Rizzo was scratched.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Plays catch Wednesday
Albies (foot) played catch Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Albies shed his walking boot last week and is taking part in light baseball activities. Assuming he feels good after playing catch, the 25-year-old is expected to ramp up his rehab process over the next few weeks. Albies will likely be in the mix to return from the injured list around mid-to-late August.
CBS Sports
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Takes seat Saturday
Ruiz is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies. Tres Barrera will step in behind the plate to catch for starter Patrick Corbin. Ruiz has not lived up to expectations this season -- his first full season in the Nationals organization -- after coming over from the Dodgers in the Trea Turner-Max Scherzer deal. However, the Nationals have completely torn it down, and they have every incentive to play Ruiz as much as he can handle down the stretch.
ESPN
Will Smith, Max Muncy drive Dodgers past Padres again, 8-3
LOS ANGELES -- — Although the San Diego Padres made plenty of noise at the trade deadline, it's already been drowned out by the relentless drumbeat of the Los Angeles Dodgers' march toward October. Will Smith homered and drove in three runs, and the Dodgers continued to pull away...
