Holmes (5-3) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in one innings, taking a blown save and the loss Friday versus the Cardinals. Holmes was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the eighth inning, but he allowed a two-run double to Paul DeJong. The Yankees couldn't even the score, leaving Holmes with his second loss and second blown save in as many appearances. Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reported after the game that manager Aaron Boone said Aroldis Chapman would have received a save chance had Holmes held the lead. With Holmes' form slipping, his time as the Yankees' closer could be drawing to a close. The right-hander has a 2.12 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 50:14 K:BB while going 17-for-21 in save chances across 46.2 innings this season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO