Patent office approves 1 patent for Mascoutah innovators in week ending July 30

Read on spotonillinois.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Popular cannabis dispensary chain set to open new Missouri location on July 16thKristen WaltersMissouri State
Related
spotonillinois.com
How high did Waterloo junior tennis player Patrick Nobbe rank in Boys' 16 singles bracket by week ending July 30?
The following parishes in the SW Illinois News coverage area hold weekly mass at these designated times. Mary Help of Christians 911 Swanwick St, Chester Sunday: 5:00 PM Thursday: 9:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 411 Palmer Rd, Columbia Sunday: 5:00 PM Tuesday: 8:05 AM Wednesday:... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
spotonillinois.com
Pricing for the median home in Marissa increased during the first half of 2022
Collinsville tennis player Timmy Curran won 93 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 30. Their 93 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
spotonillinois.com
City of Red Bud Personnel Committee met June 20
The following residential sale was reported in Steeleville in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. 104 MASSACHUSETTS$89,900Property Tax (2020): $778.74Effective Property Tax Rate: 0.87%Buyer: Michael and Ann CliftonSeller: James H. Schwarz... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 23:35. 23:35. Bailey publishes opinion piece on 'how we Restore...
spotonillinois.com
How did Jack Holston from Columbia place in Boys' 14 USTA standings in the week ending July 30?
Columbia tennis player Jack Holston is ranked 1,814th in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 30. They had 381 total points, split between 324 single points and 377 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... ★ FURTHER...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Work advances on Jerseyville water building
JERSEYVILLE - Work is progressing on Illinois American Water's Jerseyville Distribution Center. In February, utility officials and local representatives celebrated a ground breaking for the $8 million, 16,000-square-foot facility at 501 Mound St. in Jerseyville. Steel has now been... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:29. 12:54. 05:27. 03:52.
advantagenews.com
Work continues on the Jerseyville Distribution Center. Below are photos of steel erection and the start of interior construction.
Illinois American Water previously announced the construction of a new operations and distribution facility in Jerseyville. The new facility which will be located at 501 Mound Street in Jerseyville is an additional investment of approximately $8 million. Construction is underway for the new facility which will support improved operational efficiencies and excellent customer service. The 16,000 sq. ft. facility will include a customer payment window, maintenance garage with six garage bays, storage of tools and equipment, and dedicated operations and maintenance areas.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release three inmates sentenced in Jackson County during week ending Aug. 13
Carbondale tennis player Kai Manzano is ranked 4,243rd in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 30. They had 55 total points, split between 55 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... 18:52. 18:52.
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonillinois.com
How many points did Josie Wojcikiewicz from Highland win in Girls' 18 singles USTA competitions by the week ending July 15?
Highland tennis player Josie Wojcikiewicz won 48 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 15. Their 48 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Downtown St. Louis study highlights major economic impact amid concerns
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new study examines the regional impact that Downtown St. Louis has on the rest of the region. Among the key findings are that its economic impact is greater than its size. Boosters for the area argue that the success of Downtown is critical to the prosperity of the region. The […]
Grant’s Farm in St. Louis area welcomes five new Clydesdales
Grant's Farm has welcomed five new Clydesdales to its fleet in south St. Louis County. All five of the horses are just six months old and enjoying their habitats.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: July 2022
Amid a wild month in weather, from heat waves to flash floods, several new St. Louis restaurants weathered the storm. There were plenty of new places to escape the extremes, all offering delicious options. Baileys’ Range finally opened its doors in Shaw, much to the delight of hamburger and milkshake enthusiasts. Ivy Cafe - Coffee, Tartines and Things also opened in Clayton, offering lighter but equally satisfying fare. St. Louis residents eager to beat the heat flocked to the new Serendipity location in The Grove, where sweet frozen treats abound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
40southnews.com
Maplewood History: Lustron Homes
Lustron homes were designed as an answer to the housing shortage in America following WWII. They were and still are a porcelainized enamel-coated, all metal, factory-made home. They were meant to require no maintenance. I really think they didn’t with the possible exception of the occasional wash (and wax?). I never heard of anyone waxing one but you know how your car looks even if it just sits in the driveway for a while.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Announces New Company
(Farmington) The city of Farmington has announced the addition of a number of new jobs to the area. Mark Toti has details.
St. Louis archivists discover original 1878 Budweiser trademark and label
Archivists with the St. Louis Recorder of Deeds made a marvelous of discovery of city history.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Centene board chairman steps down; St. Louis flood causes about $88 million in public damages
The fields are set for Missouri's general elections in November. In the race to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine emerged victorious from Tuesday primaries. Schmitt, the Missouri attorney general, won about 45% of the vote in his race, more than double the closest competition. Valentine, the nurse and Anheuser-Busch heir, edged her runner-up by about five points. Across the state line in Kansas, voters rejected an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state constitution. The vote drew national attention, and the outcome is expected to have a range of ripple effects on the region. In the St. Louis area, managed care company Centene will see yet another shift in leadership. James Dallas will step down as board chairman but remain a director. This comes just four months after the death of former CEO Michael Neidorff, who led the company for more than 25 years. And, as the St. Louis area recovers from last week’s flooding, state officials estimate the disaster caused about $88 million in public damages. Gov. Mike Parson has signaled plans to request an emergency disaster declaration for the area as soon as Wednesday.
The Original 1878 Budweiser Trademark And Label Has Been Discovered. Cool!
All of us know in Missouri know about Budweiser and the Busch family. Budweiser continues to be one of the top selling and most popular beer sold every single year. The beer dates all the way back to 1876, when it was first introduced by Carl Conrad & Co of St. Louis Missouri.
advantagenews.com
Two added to November election ballot in Madison County
The Primary Election results have been certified, and now candidates will gear up for the mid-terms in November. No changes in the winners and losers in Madison County once the last of the mail-in ballots were received, but there will be a couple of additions to the county board contests.
spotonillinois.com
One killed, another injured in crash with semitrailer on southern Illinois interstate
One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash with a semitrailer Thursday afternoon on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County. Irving Wright, 61, died in the crash, ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:19. 12:42. 05:15. 04:09. 00:58. 23:29. 23:08. How many points did Robert...
feastmagazine.com
The Blue Duck's Randy Boyce shares his controversial drink opinions
Randy Boyce has been in the restaurant industry since he was 15. He worked at the original The Blue Duck in Washington, Missouri, and Square One Brewery & Distillery in St. Louis before moving to Chicago to train and gain more experience bartending. After stints in Chicago and Washington, D.C., Boyce moved back to St. Louis. “At that time, I was trying to get out of the scene because I had been battling some issues with alcoholism. I’m actually five years sober now,” he says.
Comments / 0