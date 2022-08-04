Patent office approves 1 patent for Mascoutah innovators in week ending July 30

The fields are set for Missouri's general elections in November. In the race to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine emerged victorious from Tuesday primaries. Schmitt, the Missouri attorney general, won about 45% of the vote in his race, more than double the closest competition. Valentine, the nurse and Anheuser-Busch heir, edged her runner-up by about five points. Across the state line in Kansas, voters rejected an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state constitution. The vote drew national attention, and the outcome is expected to have a range of ripple effects on the region. In the St. Louis area, managed care company Centene will see yet another shift in leadership. James Dallas will step down as board chairman but remain a director. This comes just four months after the death of former CEO Michael Neidorff, who led the company for more than 25 years. And, as the St. Louis area recovers from last week’s flooding, state officials estimate the disaster caused about $88 million in public damages. Gov. Mike Parson has signaled plans to request an emergency disaster declaration for the area as soon as Wednesday.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO