How many junior tennis players ranked in the Boys' 18 category by USTA are from Fairview Heights in week ending July 22?

Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen Walters
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
How many points did Josie Wojcikiewicz from Highland win in Girls' 18 singles USTA competitions by the week ending July 15?
Highland tennis player Josie Wojcikiewicz won 48 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 15. Their 48 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Pricing for the median home in Marissa increased during the first half of 2022
Collinsville tennis player Timmy Curran won 93 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 30. Their 93 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
How did Jack Holston from Columbia place in Boys' 14 USTA standings in the week ending July 30?
Columbia tennis player Jack Holston is ranked 1,814th in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 30. They had 381 total points, split between 324 single points and 377 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... ★ FURTHER...
Patent office approves 1 patent for Mascoutah innovators in week ending July 30
There are two junior tennis players from Fairview Heights ranked in the Boys' 18 category in the week ending July 22 by the United States Tennis Association. There were two junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 18 bracket the previous week. Robert Miksell is the top ranked boy in the category...
Boys Basketball | Reeder takes over for Weathers at Nashville
NASHVILLE - A veteran head coach from Jerseyville is taking over the coaching reins at Nashville Community High School from Patrick Weathers, who recently accepted a principal's position in neighboring New Baden. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:18. 15:18. 15:18. 15:18. 15:18. 15:18. 14:52. 14:01. 13:09. 13:08. 13:08.
City of Red Bud Personnel Committee met June 20
The following residential sale was reported in Steeleville in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. 104 MASSACHUSETTS$89,900Property Tax (2020): $778.74Effective Property Tax Rate: 0.87%Buyer: Michael and Ann CliftonSeller: James H. Schwarz... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 23:35. 23:35. Bailey publishes opinion piece on 'how we Restore...
How many inmates sentenced in Jersey County will be released during week ending Aug. 13?
There are two inmates sentenced to jail in Jersey County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Aug. 13. The inmate being released who served the longest time was Brandy L. Thompson for possession of meth, under five grams.... ★...
Pet food drive set for Aug. 7 at Piasa Park
Local nonprofit, Trinity's Way, is hosting a pet food drive Sunday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at Piasa Park in Alton. The drive will benefit the pet food pantry operated by Metro East Humane Society. This pantry program provides free pet food to eligible applicants who are in need...
Free bikes offered by Roxana Police
ROXANA - The Roxana Police Department has declared seven bicycles as surplus property and are giving them away free to the general public. According to Roxana Police, the bicycles were either abandoned, lost or stolen and left discarded within the village. Attempts have been made... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Work advances on Jerseyville water building
JERSEYVILLE - Work is progressing on Illinois American Water's Jerseyville Distribution Center. In February, utility officials and local representatives celebrated a ground breaking for the $8 million, 16,000-square-foot facility at 501 Mound St. in Jerseyville. Steel has now been... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:29. 12:54. 05:27. 03:52.
