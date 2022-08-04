ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

The smartest trade Cubs made at 2022 deadline

For all the criticism the Cubs received after holding on to top trade chips Ian Happ and Willson Contreras at the deadline, trading Scott Effross to the Yankees was a smart move. Yes, dealing one of David Ross’ most-trusted and oft-used relievers hurts the Cubs in the present. But...
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Morel (hamstring) exits early against Marlins

Rookie Christopher Morel exited Saturday's game against the Marlins with right hamstring tightness, the Cubs announced. Manager David Ross pinch hit Nick Madrigal for Morel in the sixth inning, and the Cubs announced in the eighth Morel is considered day-to-day. Ross said after the game Morel felt tight running the...
numberfire.com

Chicago's P.J. Higgins catching in Thursday's second game against St. Louis

Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Higgins will start behind the plate after Willson Contreras was chosen as Chicago's designated hitter and Ian Happ was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Jose Quintana, Higgins' FanDuel salary stands at...
Yardbarker

Cubs' Morel Exits Early with Hamstring Tightness

Although Morel was removed from Saturday’s game, there is hope that the removal is only precautionary. A young player who needs to develop, such as Morel, would be a brutal loss for any extended period of time. However, if he only misses a few games, then his development will continue on course.
FOX Sports

Cubs DFA 4-time Gold-Glove winner Andrelton Simmons

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs reinstated 11-year veteran shortstop Andrelton Simmons from the injured list on Saturday, then designated the four-time Gold Glove winner for assignment before their game with the Miami Marlins. Simmons signed a $4 million deal with the Cubs in March and appeared to be...
spotonillinois.com

Boys Basketball | Reeder takes over for Weathers at Nashville

NASHVILLE - A veteran head coach from Jerseyville is taking over the coaching reins at Nashville Community High School from Patrick Weathers, who recently accepted a principal's position in neighboring New Baden. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:18. 15:18. 15:18. 15:18. 15:18. 15:18. 14:52. 14:01. 13:09. 13:08. 13:08.
Yardbarker

Cardinals rally past Cubs to open doubleheader

Lars Nootbaar delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to lift the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-3 win against the visiting Chicago Cubs in the opener of their doubleheader on Thursday afternoon. Erich Uelmen (0-1) issued back-to-back walks to Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong with one...
