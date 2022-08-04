Read on spotonillinois.com
The smartest trade Cubs made at 2022 deadline
For all the criticism the Cubs received after holding on to top trade chips Ian Happ and Willson Contreras at the deadline, trading Scott Effross to the Yankees was a smart move. Yes, dealing one of David Ross’ most-trusted and oft-used relievers hurts the Cubs in the present. But...
Cubs option David Bote to Triple-A between doubleheader
The Cubs at least temporarily alleviated some of logjam on their infield depth chart by optioning David Bote to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. Optioning Bote after Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader in St. Louis was the Cubs' corresponding move to calling up Sean Newcomb to start the nightcap. Whether...
Cubs' Morel (hamstring) exits early against Marlins
Rookie Christopher Morel exited Saturday's game against the Marlins with right hamstring tightness, the Cubs announced. Manager David Ross pinch hit Nick Madrigal for Morel in the sixth inning, and the Cubs announced in the eighth Morel is considered day-to-day. Ross said after the game Morel felt tight running the...
Chicago's P.J. Higgins catching in Thursday's second game against St. Louis
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Higgins will start behind the plate after Willson Contreras was chosen as Chicago's designated hitter and Ian Happ was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Jose Quintana, Higgins' FanDuel salary stands at...
He spent two years in a Russian prison. Hear his prediction for Brittney Griner
Trevor Reed, an American citizen and Marine veteran recently freed after two years in a Russian prison, speaks to CNN after Brittney Griner, two-time Olympic medalist and seven-time WNBA All-Star, was sentenced to 9 years of jail time with a fine of 1 million rubles (roughly 16,400 USD) by a Russian court.
Willson Contreras heads back home with Cubs to face Marlins
On July 26, Willson Contreras grew emotional when faced with the possibility of his last home game with the Chicago
Cubs’ Morel Exits Early with Hamstring Tightness
Although Morel was removed from Saturday’s game, there is hope that the removal is only precautionary. A young player who needs to develop, such as Morel, would be a brutal loss for any extended period of time. However, if he only misses a few games, then his development will continue on course.
Cubs DFA 4-time Gold-Glove winner Andrelton Simmons
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs reinstated 11-year veteran shortstop Andrelton Simmons from the injured list on Saturday, then designated the four-time Gold Glove winner for assignment before their game with the Miami Marlins. Simmons signed a $4 million deal with the Cubs in March and appeared to be...
Willson Contreras free agent favorite: Cubs trade deadline decision could haunt them
Keeping Willson Contreras around sounds good, in theory. Cubs fans get to celebrate their star catcher for at least another few months. But there’s a dark side. Contreras was expected to be dealt at the trade deadline, given that he’s on an expiring contract and the Cubs haven’t offered him a realistic extension since 2018.
Big Ten Daily: 4-Star Linebacker Arvell Reese Commits to Ohio State
Aug. 7: Four-star linebacker Arvell Reese announced his commitment to Ohio State and Iowa basketball earned a pledge from four-star recruit Pryce Sandfort.
Boys Basketball | Reeder takes over for Weathers at Nashville
NASHVILLE - A veteran head coach from Jerseyville is taking over the coaching reins at Nashville Community High School from Patrick Weathers, who recently accepted a principal's position in neighboring New Baden. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:18. 15:18. 15:18. 15:18. 15:18. 15:18. 14:52. 14:01. 13:09. 13:08. 13:08.
Cardinals rally past Cubs to open doubleheader
Lars Nootbaar delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to lift the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-3 win against the visiting Chicago Cubs in the opener of their doubleheader on Thursday afternoon. Erich Uelmen (0-1) issued back-to-back walks to Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong with one...
MLB odds: Bookmaker says Cubs won't win World Series again in his life
"The Chicago Cubs have no hope or direction," PlayUp USA head of wagering Rex Beyers (45 years old) told FOX Sports. "They will not win another World Series in my lifetime. I am fairly convinced of that." For the second time in 10 years, the Cubs find themselves in the...
