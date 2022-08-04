ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Galaxy sign out-of-favor Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig for free on a three-and-a-half-year deal - with head coach Greg Vanney expecting 22-year-old 'to fit seamlessly' into the team

By Tyrell Feaster For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago

Los Angeles Galaxy have announced the signing of 22-year-old midfielder Riqui Puig from Barcelona.

Barcelona coach Xavi did not include Puig in the team's preseason as fell well out of favor and the club has now let him leave for free.

Puig was once a very highly-rated prospect after joining Barcelona's academy in 2013. He made his senior team debut in 2018 as a substitute in a 4-1 win over Cultural Leonesa in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpkN7_0h5Ije8700
LA Galaxy will hope Riqui Puig will help the team qualify for the MLS playoffs this season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LYU46_0h5Ije8700
Puig has made the move to the MLS club on a free transfer after falling down the pecking order

He would go on to make 60 appearances with the club tallying two goals and 10 assists.

Puig has signed a three-and-a-half year contract that includes a buy-back clause for Barcelona, as well as a 50 percent sell on fee.

'We are pleased to welcome Riqui to the LA Galaxy,' club head coach Greg Vanney said Thursday.

'Riqui is a very technical and well-educated player with incredible experiences for his age. He will fit seamlessly into our group and style of play.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AB9HJ_0h5Ije8700
LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney is a big believer in Puig's technical ability

Puig had been linked with interest from several European clubs but reportedly signed with the Galaxy after being convinced by former Barcelona teammate Victor Vazquez.

LA Galaxy is currently ninth in the MLS Western Conference with 22 points and a 9-10-3 record.

The Galaxy also announced that midfielder Rayan Raveloson was transferred to Ligue 1 team AJ Auxerre to open a roster spot for Puig.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYOxe_0h5Ije8700
Puig takes the field with Spanish national team during UEFA Euro Under 21 qualifier clash

