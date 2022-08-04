Universal Electronics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) on Thursday reported earnings of $3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 66 cents per share.

The remote control maker posted revenue of $139.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Universal Electronics expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 80 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $145 million to $155 million for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UEIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UEIC