SVSU and Bowie State University Join in Historic Collaboration

New Maryland Men’s Basketball head coach Kevin Willard, and his wife Julie, have purchased a home in Montgomery County. The custom home constructed and designed by PKK Builders and GTM Architects is in Potomac and sold for $4.9 million in July, according to public record (photo below). Kevin Willard was named the new head coach of the Maryland Men’s Basketball program in March. Willard recently coached Seton Hall to its fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in the last six years the tournament was held, having won a regular-season conference championship, conference tournament championship and earning conference coach of the year, Willard is one of 10 active head coaches in the Power 6 conferences to achieve each of the accomplishments in the last six seasons.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO