Financial Reports

U.S. Cellular: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) _ United States Cellular Corp. (USM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $21 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 25 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The wireless telecommunications service provider posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USM

