Financial Reports

Rocket Companies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.4 million.

The Detroit-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RKT

