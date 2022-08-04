Rocket Companies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) _ Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.4 million.

The Detroit-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

