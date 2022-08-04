ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Kimball International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

JASPER, Ind. (AP) _ Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $4.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $176.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $15.7 million, or 43 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $665.9 million.

Kimball International expects full-year revenue in the range of $750 million to $780 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KBAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KBAL

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Salem Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Thursday reported profit of $9.1 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share. The multimedia company posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
STOCKS
Benzinga

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Chalks Up Massive Investment Losses In Q2, Operating Profit Rises 39%: What Investors Should Know

Investment holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) on Saturday announced that second-quarter operating earnings increased 38.7% year-over-year, although the gain was more than offset by investment- and derivative-related losses. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company reported second-quarter operating earnings of $9.28 billion, up from the year-ago quarter’s $6.69...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Snapshot#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
The Associated Press

Agilon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.6 million in its second quarter. The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings

BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: iRobot Q2 Earnings

IRobot IRBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iRobot beat estimated earnings by 77.42%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-1.55. Revenue was down $110.25 million from the same period last...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

DoorDash (DASH) Shares Rally on 'Strong' Results, Analysts See More Upside

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) are up more than 12% after the food delivery company reported Q2 results that beat expectations. DoorDash reported a Q2 loss per share of...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Crawford & Company Common Stock

Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Crawford & Company Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19. Crawford & Company Common Stock bulls...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Papa John's Q2 Earnings Fall Short Of Expectations

Papa John's International Inc PZZA reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.5% year-on-year to $522.67 million, missing the consensus of $529.63 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.74 missed the Street view of $0.75. Total comparable sales growth fell 1.4% versus 9% growth in the prior year. Comparable sales improved 0.9% in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2022

For 8x8 Inc EGHT, Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, 8x8 showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.92 and a 52-week-low of $4.28. 8x8 closed at $4.36 at the end of the last trading period.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Q2 Revenue Up 25% for Wrangler, Lee Owner

Click here to read the full article. Jeans giant Kontoor Brands saw net income in the second quarter jump 162 percent to $62 million, as revenue rose 25 percent to $613.57 million In a Nutshell: Kontoor Brands Inc., with a portfolio led by the Wrangler and Lee brands, said Thursday while reporting second quarter financial results, that it was taking a more conservative approach to its assumptions for the balance of the year and updating its 2022 outlook. In consideration of impacts from retailer inventory rebalancing, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, inflation and other macroeconomic factors, the company projected revenue to now increase...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy