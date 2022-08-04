Kimball International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) _ Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $4.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $176.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $15.7 million, or 43 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $665.9 million.

Kimball International expects full-year revenue in the range of $750 million to $780 million.

