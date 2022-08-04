Artivion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) _ Artivion, Inc. (AORT) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its second quarter.

The Kennesaw, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The biological medical device maker posted revenue of $80.3 million in the period.

Artivion shares have climbed roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $21.76, a decrease of 19% in the last 12 months.

