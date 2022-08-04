ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Artivion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) _ Artivion, Inc. (AORT) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its second quarter.

The Kennesaw, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The biological medical device maker posted revenue of $80.3 million in the period.

Artivion shares have climbed roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $21.76, a decrease of 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AORT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AORT

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

BlackLine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Salem Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Thursday reported profit of $9.1 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share. The multimedia company posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Guardant Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) _ Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Thursday reported a loss of $229.4 million in its second quarter. The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.25 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InvestorPlace

7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever

ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
TheStreet

Buffett's Berkshire: Investments Faced Loss, Operating Earnings Rose

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Report suffered investment losses during the market volatility, but the conglomerate's operating profits skyrocketed. A multitude of businesses such as energy, insurance and utilities owned by Berkshire Hathaway make up its operating earnings, which rose to $9.283 billion during the...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Ingles: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Ingles Markets Inc. (IMKTA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $67.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Asheville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $3.57. The grocer posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Snapshot#Medical Device#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Artivion Inc#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research#Aort
Benzinga

Lyft: Q2 Earnings Insights

Lyft LYFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lyft beat estimated earnings by 533.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $225.72 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Tenneco's (TEN) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Beat

Tenneco Inc. TEN incurred an adjusted loss of 82 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 against the year-ago earnings of 84 cents. The figure was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents. Revenues of $4,665 million topped the consensus estimate of $4,587 million and increased 2% year over year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Wedbush Downgrades Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) to Neutral

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HYZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

The increasing demand for health insurance is a major growth catalyst for Cigna. Bristol-Myers boasts a robust drug portfolio and pipeline. The two stocks are priced at dirt cheap valuations for their quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Recap: Liberty Braves Group Q2 Earnings

Liberty Braves Group BATRK reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty Braves Group missed estimated earnings by 16.07%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.56. Revenue was up $382.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Cellectar Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Cellectar Biosciences CLRB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cellectar Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 18.45%, reporting an EPS of $-1.22 versus an estimate of $-1.03. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tickerreport.com

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Sells $64,170.51 in Stock

R Carter Pate also recently made the following trade(s):. On Friday, July 8th, R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,690.00. On Wednesday, June 1st, R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Robert W. Baird Increases Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target to $30.00

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTLO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Ansys

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ansys ANSS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Ansys has an average price target of $281.0 with a high of $320.00 and a low of $250.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Preview: National Health Investors's Earnings

National Health Investors NHI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that National Health Investors will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73. National Health Investors bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy