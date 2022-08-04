ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natera: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Natera Inc. (NTRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $145.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.50.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.47 per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $198.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194.1 million.

Natera expects full-year revenue in the range of $805 million to $825 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTRA

