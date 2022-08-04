OPKO Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Opko Health Inc. (OPK) on Thursday reported a loss of $101.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The holding company with investments in pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies posted revenue of $309.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $319.5 million.

