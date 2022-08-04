ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playa Hotels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) _ Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $30.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Amsterdam-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 15 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The developer and operator of all-inclusive resorts posted revenue of $221.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $205.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLYA

