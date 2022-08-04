LiveRamp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The data-services company posted revenue of $142.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, LiveRamp said it expects revenue in the range of $144 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $590 million to $600 million.

