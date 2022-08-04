ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IHeartMedia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ IHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $14.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The radio company posted revenue of $954 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $952.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IHRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IHRT

