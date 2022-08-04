IHeartMedia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ IHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $14.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The radio company posted revenue of $954 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $952.2 million.

