Lions Gate: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) _ Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) on Thursday reported a loss of $119 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 23 cents per share.

The motion picture producer and distributor posted revenue of $893.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $914.9 million.

