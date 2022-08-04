ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Integral Ad Science: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The digital advertising verification company posted revenue of $100.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $97.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Integral Ad Science said it expects revenue in the range of $99 million to $101 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $398 million to $402 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAS

