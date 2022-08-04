Trinity Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Loews by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Loews by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
