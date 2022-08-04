ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) _ Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 48 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $33.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRIN

