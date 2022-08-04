ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

wevv.com

Another arrest made in ongoing West Franklin Street drug investigation, police say

Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they've made another arrest in the ongoing narcotics investigation on West Franklin Street. According to an affidavit from EPD, 26-year-old Matthew McClarney was arrested on Friday night on a charge of dealing cocaine. McClarney was an employee of Sportman's Billiards on West Franklin Street.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Woman facing Arson charge after house fire in Owensboro

An Owensboro, Kentucky woman is behind bars on an arson charge after police say she intentionally set fire to a home on Wednesday. Early Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Owensboro Police Department and member of the Owensboro Fire Department responded to a house fire in the area of West 9th Street and Frederica Street.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

New Student Resource Officer of Posey County is sworn in

The Metropolitan School District of North Posey County swore in Deputy Charles Carter to be the new Student Resource Officer for the schools. Deputy Carter was sworn in at a ceremony held at the Circuit Court in Mount Vernon. Carter will be tasked with adding additional security while building relationships with staff, administrators and students.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

City of Providence donates ambulance to Letcher County

The City of Providence, Kentucky has donated one of the their ambulances to Letcher County in Eastern Kentucky, an area that has been hit particularly hard by flooding. City of Providence donates ambulance to Letcher County. The City of Providence, Kentucky has donated one of the their ambulances to Letcher...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Back-to-School event being held in Muhlenberg County

Officials with the Muhlenberg County Public Schools district say there's a back-to-school event happening for students from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. According to MCPS, the event is happening at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center, located at 3705 KY 1380 in Powderly, Kentucky. The event will include...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Tree limb drop-off site established for Evansville residents after storm

City officials in Evansville, Indiana, have set up a tree limb drop-off site for local residents cleaning up from the recent storms in the area. The Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation says the designated drop-off site is the former Roberts Stadium parking lot. The parks departments says that the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Free breakfasts and lunches approved for students at several Gibson County schools

Students at several Gibson County, Indiana schools will receive free breakfasts and lunches during the upcoming school year. Officials with North Gibson School Corporation said Thursday that free breakfasts and lunches had been approved for students at Princeton Community Primary School, Princeton Community Intermediate School, and Princeton Community Middle School.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Ground broken on new retail development in Evansville

Fulkerson Development broke ground on a new retail building to be located at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road in Evansville. The complex will be called Louis Pointe, and will include tenants such as Heritage Federal, Stretch Works, Eye Mart, Hot Works, and many others. The development will...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

44Blitz: Owensboro Catholic Aces aim high in 2022

As the old saying goes, "What starts out sinking seldom stays afloat". However, such was not the case with Owensboro Catholic last year, as the Aces turned their early season scars into late season stars, making it deep into the Kentucky playoffs. Tags. Kentucky.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Fulkerson Development breaks ground

Fulkerson Development broke ground on new "Louis Pointe" project on Saturday. Ground broken on new retail development in Evansville. Fulkerson Development broke ground on Saturday morning for their latest development, Louis Pointe.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Former NBA staffer has Brescia basketball primed for strong second year

In Owensboro, Kentucky, Brescia University is slowly building back its basketball program, thanks to the help of Sarah Gayler, a former staff member of the Milwaukee Bucks. Last September, Brescia made history by naming Sarah Gayler as their head coach and becoming the first NAIA school to ever hire a female to serve as a men's head basketball coach.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Korn Ferry Tour Championship tickets on sale

Tickets for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National in Newburgh are on sale. Tickets for the United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National in Newburgh are officially on sale.
NEWBURGH, IN

