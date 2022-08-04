Read on www.wevv.com
Related
wevv.com
Another arrest made in ongoing West Franklin Street drug investigation, police say
Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they've made another arrest in the ongoing narcotics investigation on West Franklin Street. According to an affidavit from EPD, 26-year-old Matthew McClarney was arrested on Friday night on a charge of dealing cocaine. McClarney was an employee of Sportman's Billiards on West Franklin Street.
wevv.com
49 people indicted in large Henderson County drug trafficking investigation
Dozens of people have been indicted on drug-related charges in connection to a large-scale drug trafficking investigation that wrapped up in Henderson County, Kentucky on Friday, according to police. The Henderson Police Department says 49 people were indicted by the Henderson Grand Jury on 54 felony charges as a result...
wevv.com
Woman facing Arson charge after house fire in Owensboro
An Owensboro, Kentucky woman is behind bars on an arson charge after police say she intentionally set fire to a home on Wednesday. Early Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Owensboro Police Department and member of the Owensboro Fire Department responded to a house fire in the area of West 9th Street and Frederica Street.
wevv.com
Webster County woman charged after meth and syringes found in house with young kids, police say
A Webster County, Kentucky woman is facing several charges after police say they found syringes, meth, and other items in her home with two young kids. A news release from the Providence Police Department says authorities went to serve a search warrant at a home on South Finley Street early Thursday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
Affidavit: Man arrested on dealing charge in ongoing drug investigation on West Franklin Street
Another arrest has been made in connection to an ongoing drug investigation along West Franklin Street in Evansville, Indiana, according to police. An affidavit from the Evansville Police Department says 24-year-old Joseph Franks was arrested on a dealing charge on Thursday night after leaving Lamasco Bar and Grill on West Franklin Street.
wevv.com
Evansville dad facing neglect and DUI charges after crashing with 3 kids in the car, police say
An Evansville dad is facing felony charges after crashing with three young children in the car early Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police. ISP says Troopers responded to a report of several individuals walking along I-64 in Warrick County early Friday around 1 a.m. When Troopers arrived, they say...
wevv.com
EPD: 911 caller shot other gunman in double-fatality shooting at Lodge Food Mart
Police in Evansville, Indiana have released new details on a shooting incident that claimed two lives on Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department was originally called to a shooting at the Lodge Food Mart near the corner of Lodge Avenue and East Riverside Drive around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday. When...
wevv.com
New Student Resource Officer of Posey County is sworn in
The Metropolitan School District of North Posey County swore in Deputy Charles Carter to be the new Student Resource Officer for the schools. Deputy Carter was sworn in at a ceremony held at the Circuit Court in Mount Vernon. Carter will be tasked with adding additional security while building relationships with staff, administrators and students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
Police: 2 facing neglect, drug charges after kids found in Evansville home with syringes and meth
Two people were arrested on neglect and drug charges Wednesday after police say they found methamphetamine, hypodermic syringes, and other items inside an Evansville home with two kids inside. Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to a home on Adams Avenue on Wednesday by a worker...
wevv.com
City of Providence donates ambulance to Letcher County
The City of Providence, Kentucky has donated one of the their ambulances to Letcher County in Eastern Kentucky, an area that has been hit particularly hard by flooding. City of Providence donates ambulance to Letcher County. The City of Providence, Kentucky has donated one of the their ambulances to Letcher...
wevv.com
Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning
Multiple fire departments responded to a large fire in Ohio County, Kentucky Thursday morning. Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning. Crews are responding to the fire along Liberty Street in Hartford, Kentucky.
wevv.com
Back-to-School event being held in Muhlenberg County
Officials with the Muhlenberg County Public Schools district say there's a back-to-school event happening for students from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. According to MCPS, the event is happening at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center, located at 3705 KY 1380 in Powderly, Kentucky. The event will include...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Tree limb drop-off site established for Evansville residents after storm
City officials in Evansville, Indiana, have set up a tree limb drop-off site for local residents cleaning up from the recent storms in the area. The Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation says the designated drop-off site is the former Roberts Stadium parking lot. The parks departments says that the...
wevv.com
Free breakfasts and lunches approved for students at several Gibson County schools
Students at several Gibson County, Indiana schools will receive free breakfasts and lunches during the upcoming school year. Officials with North Gibson School Corporation said Thursday that free breakfasts and lunches had been approved for students at Princeton Community Primary School, Princeton Community Intermediate School, and Princeton Community Middle School.
wevv.com
Furry Friend Friday: Meet this week's furry friend, Bear the Akita mix
44News This Morning sat down with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue on Friday to meet a new furry friend. Jen Duckworth with PAAWS introduced us to "Bear" on Friday. According to Jen, it's believed that Bear is some sort of Akita mix. Bear also has a sibling named Bumpy that's looking...
wevv.com
Ground broken on new retail development in Evansville
Fulkerson Development broke ground on a new retail building to be located at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road in Evansville. The complex will be called Louis Pointe, and will include tenants such as Heritage Federal, Stretch Works, Eye Mart, Hot Works, and many others. The development will...
wevv.com
44Blitz: Owensboro Catholic Aces aim high in 2022
As the old saying goes, "What starts out sinking seldom stays afloat". However, such was not the case with Owensboro Catholic last year, as the Aces turned their early season scars into late season stars, making it deep into the Kentucky playoffs. Tags. Kentucky.
wevv.com
Fulkerson Development breaks ground
Fulkerson Development broke ground on new "Louis Pointe" project on Saturday. Ground broken on new retail development in Evansville. Fulkerson Development broke ground on Saturday morning for their latest development, Louis Pointe.
wevv.com
Former NBA staffer has Brescia basketball primed for strong second year
In Owensboro, Kentucky, Brescia University is slowly building back its basketball program, thanks to the help of Sarah Gayler, a former staff member of the Milwaukee Bucks. Last September, Brescia made history by naming Sarah Gayler as their head coach and becoming the first NAIA school to ever hire a female to serve as a men's head basketball coach.
wevv.com
Korn Ferry Tour Championship tickets on sale
Tickets for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National in Newburgh are on sale. Tickets for the United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National in Newburgh are officially on sale.
Comments / 0