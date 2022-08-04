TDS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Telephone & Data Systems Inc. (TDS) on Thursday reported earnings of $35 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 15 cents.

The parent of U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

