ABC6.com
Two people aboard disabled boat rescued at Worden’s Pond
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Union Fire District of South Kingstown rescued two people on a disabled boat Saturday morning. Chief Steven Pinch said the fire district received a call of a disabled boat with two people aboard just after 10:30 a.m. “Chief Pinch along with members from...
Norwich crews battle 3 alarm fire
NORWICH, Conn. — Firefighters were called out to battle a blaze that damaged a three story apartment building in Norwich Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to 51 14th Street around 5:30 a.m. Officials said the fire started outside the building and spread inside to the attic. Firefighters have...
Manchester FD rescue overheating dog at Case Mountain
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A hiker’s dog is doing well after overheating during a walk on Case Mountain in the sweltering heat on Saturday. The hiker had two dogs, and had to react fast when one began struggling with the heat. The hiker returned to the parking lot and borrowed somebody’s phone to call for […]
NBC Connecticut
Sea Gull Euthanized After Person Allegedly Threw Explosive at It in New London: Police
A baby gull had to be euthanized after the City of New London Animal Control Department said someone threw an explosive, such as a firecracker, at the bird. The bird was found in New London Friday morning. It was taken to a local veterinarian where it was euthanized due to the severity of the injury.
Eyewitness News
Naugatuck police: road closed after fiery crash
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Fire, police and EMS dispatched earlier this evening to a single car collision involving a utility pole on Andrew Mountain Rd. On arrival the car was on fire, according to the Naugatuck Fire Department. The occupants were out of the car and no injuries were...
Crews respond to landfill fire in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Fire crews spent hours battling flames that erupted in a Manchester landfill on Friday morning. The Manchester Fire Department responded to the landfill just after 5 a.m. for reports of a fire. Crews said the fire started overnight, which is not uncommon in landfills such as this one. At first, officials […]
Register Citizen
Family of bears rescued from Connecticut storm drain
SIMSBURY — A mother bear and her two cubs were rescued from a storm drain in Simsbury this week, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation. Environmental Conservation police with DEEP were called to a neighborhood on Wednesday. Officers originally thought the bear was using the drain to travel or to take a break from the heat, but they soon realized she needed help.
Register Citizen
NBC Connecticut
2 Injured in Plainfield Motorcycle Crash
Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in Plainfield late Friday night. Emergency crews were called to Norwich Road near Hank's Dairy Bar shortly before midnight after getting a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries. Police said they learned a man from Jewett City was driving a Harley...
Register Citizen
Reward offered after kittens abandoned on side of Southington road
SOUTHINGTON — An animal rights group is offering a reward for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for abandoning six kittens on the side of a road. The kittens, which are friendly and are believed to have been pets, were found in the Crescent Lake area of Southington, parkland in the northeastern corner of town.
Stolen dog returned to owner after first being bought by New Haven woman
A stolen dog named Leo was reunited with its owner after first being bought by a a woman in New Haven, who reunited it with its owner.
westernmassnews.com
People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
NBC Connecticut
‘Bark Bus' Brings Dogs From Overcrowded Shelters to Connecticut for Adoption
At Dog Star Rescue, Clear the Shelters takes on more than one meaning. Volunteers not only work tirelessly to find the dogs already at their Bloomfield location loving homes - they are also taking long road trips to southern states, getting dogs out of overcrowded shelters and bringing them to Connecticut.
NBC Connecticut
Officials Find Car, Dog Stolen Out of Milford
A car and dog that were stolen out of a busy area of Milford Thursday have both since been found, according to police. Authorities said he car was located around 3:30 p.m. Friday and the dog was found several hours later. Officials were able to find the stolen car, a...
Register Citizen
Driver seriously injured in East Windsor crash, firefighters say
EAST WINDSOR — Police are investigating a serious, late-night wreck in the Broad Brook section of town, the fire department said. The one-car crash happened about 11:30 p.m. at Melrose and North roads in the northern part of town. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was trapped in the car and seriously injured after striking a tree, fire officials said on Facebook.
athleticbusiness.com
Public Pool Closed Following Drowning
A public pool in Meriden, Conn., is closed until Aug. 8 while authorities investigate a recent drowning at the facility. According to the local Fox affiliate, Meriden police said lifeguards at Hubbard Park pulled a 73-year-old man from the pool at around 3:37 p.m. on Wednesday. After being pulled from...
Eyewitness News
Old Saybrook businesses forced to evacuate after restaurant employee leaves on gas
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Employees and customers at several Old Saybrook businesses had to evacuate Thursday morning because of a gas leak. Firefighters rushed to AJ Noodle Bar on Main Street around 8 a.m. after someone smelled fumes in the area. The owner of the business told Channel 3...
zip06.com
Branford Animal Shelter Seeks Help to Save Abandoned, Overbred Dog
A plea to help raise $6,000 in a bid to save Summer, a dog found tied in the woods, with apparent complications from overbreeding, is at the heart of a message shared by Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter Director Laura Burban on Aug. 4. Summer was found in the heat of...
Eyewitness News
A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. "When we put a flashlight down there it was a tagged bear looking up at us which is the last thing you expect to see," said Scott Conrad, Simsbury.
