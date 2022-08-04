ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

ABC6.com

Two people aboard disabled boat rescued at Worden’s Pond

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Union Fire District of South Kingstown rescued two people on a disabled boat Saturday morning. Chief Steven Pinch said the fire district received a call of a disabled boat with two people aboard just after 10:30 a.m. “Chief Pinch along with members from...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
FOX 61

Norwich crews battle 3 alarm fire

NORWICH, Conn. — Firefighters were called out to battle a blaze that damaged a three story apartment building in Norwich Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to 51 14th Street around 5:30 a.m. Officials said the fire started outside the building and spread inside to the attic. Firefighters have...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Manchester FD rescue overheating dog at Case Mountain

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A hiker’s dog is doing well after overheating during a walk on Case Mountain in the sweltering heat on Saturday. The hiker had two dogs, and had to react fast when one began struggling with the heat. The hiker returned to the parking lot and borrowed somebody’s phone to call for […]
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Naugatuck police: road closed after fiery crash

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Fire, police and EMS dispatched earlier this evening to a single car collision involving a utility pole on Andrew Mountain Rd. On arrival the car was on fire, according to the Naugatuck Fire Department. The occupants were out of the car and no injuries were...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Crews respond to landfill fire in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Fire crews spent hours battling flames that erupted in a Manchester landfill on Friday morning. The Manchester Fire Department responded to the landfill just after 5 a.m. for reports of a fire. Crews said the fire started overnight, which is not uncommon in landfills such as this one. At first, officials […]
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Family of bears rescued from Connecticut storm drain

SIMSBURY — A mother bear and her two cubs were rescued from a storm drain in Simsbury this week, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation. Environmental Conservation police with DEEP were called to a neighborhood on Wednesday. Officers originally thought the bear was using the drain to travel or to take a break from the heat, but they soon realized she needed help.
SIMSBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Injured in Plainfield Motorcycle Crash

Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in Plainfield late Friday night. Emergency crews were called to Norwich Road near Hank's Dairy Bar shortly before midnight after getting a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries. Police said they learned a man from Jewett City was driving a Harley...
PLAINFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Reward offered after kittens abandoned on side of Southington road

SOUTHINGTON — An animal rights group is offering a reward for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for abandoning six kittens on the side of a road. The kittens, which are friendly and are believed to have been pets, were found in the Crescent Lake area of Southington, parkland in the northeastern corner of town.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
westernmassnews.com

People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Officials Find Car, Dog Stolen Out of Milford

A car and dog that were stolen out of a busy area of Milford Thursday have both since been found, according to police. Authorities said he car was located around 3:30 p.m. Friday and the dog was found several hours later. Officials were able to find the stolen car, a...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Driver seriously injured in East Windsor crash, firefighters say

EAST WINDSOR — Police are investigating a serious, late-night wreck in the Broad Brook section of town, the fire department said. The one-car crash happened about 11:30 p.m. at Melrose and North roads in the northern part of town. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was trapped in the car and seriously injured after striking a tree, fire officials said on Facebook.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
athleticbusiness.com

Public Pool Closed Following Drowning

A public pool in Meriden, Conn., is closed until Aug. 8 while authorities investigate a recent drowning at the facility. According to the local Fox affiliate, Meriden police said lifeguards at Hubbard Park pulled a 73-year-old man from the pool at around 3:37 p.m. on Wednesday. After being pulled from...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Old Saybrook businesses forced to evacuate after restaurant employee leaves on gas

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Employees and customers at several Old Saybrook businesses had to evacuate Thursday morning because of a gas leak. Firefighters rushed to AJ Noodle Bar on Main Street around 8 a.m. after someone smelled fumes in the area. The owner of the business told Channel 3...

