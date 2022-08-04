ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durect: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) _ Durect Corp. (DRRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its second quarter.

The Cupertino, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

