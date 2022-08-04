ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyft: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Lyft Inc. (LYFT) on Thursday reported a loss of $377.2 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $990.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $998.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LYFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LYFT

