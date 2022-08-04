WATCH: Chiefs premiere Season 3 of 'The Franchise' documentary series

The premiere of the third season of the Kansas City Chiefs’ documentary series “The Franchise” is underway, debuting tonight at 6:00 p.m. CT.

The original series provided fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s Super Bowl LIV-winning season. The second season followed the Chiefs’ 2021 NFL campaign. Now, this series will follow the Chiefs as they embark on a new journey with plenty of new faces on both sides of the ball.

Below is the description of tonight’s episode titled, “Setting The Standard.”

“As the Kansas City Chiefs get ready for the 2022 NFL Season, they make their way back to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. Clark Hunt introduces the team’s winning tradition to fresh faces. Steve Spagnuolo and Joe Cullen work with the young Chiefs defense to prepare for Training Camp and the season. Rookie Cornerback Trent McDuffie gets introduced to Kansas City culture. Then, fans are back and Training Camp begins as the 2022 season rapidly approaches. Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster rally the team to persevere during the first weeks of camp, and Orlando Brown arrives just in time for padded practices.”

You can watch the premiere at the top of the page live or check out the video afterward. You can also view it over on the Chiefs’ official YouTube channel.