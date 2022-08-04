Fathom Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
CARY, N.C. (AP) _ Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.7 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Cary, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents.
The company posted revenue of $128.2 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in October, Fathom Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $105 million to $110 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $425 million to $435 million.
