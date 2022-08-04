Read on www.wevv.com
wnky.com
BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
WTVQ
“Rock Relief” fundraiser raises money, supplies for Eastern Kentucky flooding victims
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Kathy Hall didn’t hear from her family in Knott County for days after the flooding. In fact, she didn’t even know if they were still alive. “My uncle, he lost his home. Actually, his son, who lives in a different part of beaver, lost his home. I’ve had friends, neighbors, that’s lost everything they’ve had,” said Hall.
Madisonville Fire Department celebrates promotions
The Madisonville Fire Department has a reason to celebrate.
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s just heartbreaking': Flood victims salvage what they can in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. — For so many families along Troublesome Creek in Perry County, life will never be the same. More than a week after deadly flooding swept away homes and belongings in eastern Kentucky, an immense amount of work remains. What You Need To Know. More than a week...
Letcher County dance studio, community beacon washed out by floods
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Eastern Kentucky is still reeling from devastating floods that destroyed numerous homes and businesses and killed at least 37 people. In nearby Letcher County, the town of Neon saw its downtown area all but washed away. Among the businesses impacted were the flower shop and dance studio belonging to Bonnie […]
whvoradio.com
Biden Bound For East Kentucky Next Monday
The death toll in Eastern Kentucky’s historic flooding remains at 37 as of Friday afternoon, per Governor Andy Beshear, as stabilization efforts continue in the tattered region. Of those fatalities, eight are in Breathitt, two are in Clay, 17 are in Knott, three are in Letcher and seven are...
3 additional KY counties eligible for flood damage reimbursement
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Local governments and some nonprofit organizations in three more Kentucky counties are eligible for public assistance grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for flood damages. The funds will go toward debris removal and permanent work in Clay, Martin and Perry counties. Other areas previously approved for reimbursement include Breathitt, […]
wymt.com
Letcher County firefighter recounts flood survival experience
JEREMIAH, Ky. (WYMT) - Bouncing around like an air hockey puck is how Wallace “Spanky” Bolling Jr., the Letcher County Volunteer Fire Dept. chief, described his experience in the flood. Bolling had left his house to check on the fire station and then got trapped by the water....
mountain-topmedia.com
Flood victims in four more counties to receive individual assistance
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that four more counties are now eligible for individual assistance from FEMA in the wake of deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden added Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties to the list. They join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd,...
WTVW
Owensboro residents feeling crime concerns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Parents across the country generally want the same things for their kids: good schools, opportunities to grow, and safe communities. However, people in some Owensboro neighborhoods say it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their kids safe amid a rise in violent crime. On Wednesday, the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah comes together to celebrate during August 8th Parade
PADUCAH- A celebration got underway this weekend in Paducah paying tribute to African American Heritage. The 8th of August is annually marked as Emancipation Day in several parts of West Kentucky, including Paducah. Saturday's events included a parade that started on Broadway and continued to Robert Coleman Park. "There's no...
14news.com
Flooding reported in Muhlenberg Co.
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A lot of rain fell over western Kentucky Friday morning. We’re told there was at least one water rescue in Central City and no one was hurt. We know crews are watching low-lying areas on South and North Second Streets.
Search, rescue efforts end after eastern Kentucky flooding
The search and rescue effort to locate people stranded or injured by the devastating Eastern Kentucky flooding has concluded, Governor Beshear said Thursday.
Legendary Eastern Kentucky High School Now an Emergency Supply Shelter
As an enormous fan of college basketball, you'd think I'd have visited both halls of fame dedicated to hoops, but you'd be wrong. That's one on me. But maybe I ought to do a deeper dive and really dig into the rich, beloved history of basketball in Kentucky. Maybe I need to discover where "miracles" happened at the high school level. The Commonwealth has never been the focus of a basketball movie like Hoosiers, but it could have been. Hey, it still can be.
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. Schools holding Back to School Fest
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a fun time planned for Muhlenberg County students Friday night. It’s the Back to School Fest. That’s from 6 to 8 at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center. That’s on Kentucky 1380 in Powderly. There will be fun, food...
wymt.com
Local College Professor Dies
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College say longtime professor Scott Blanton died this morning. Blanton was a nursing professor at SKCTC. He was also a dedicated first responder.
whopam.com
Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map
Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
wevv.com
Back-to-School event being held in Muhlenberg County
Officials with the Muhlenberg County Public Schools district say there's a back-to-school event happening for students from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. According to MCPS, the event is happening at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center, located at 3705 KY 1380 in Powderly, Kentucky. The event will include...
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
wymt.com
Locals in Neon trying to process flood damage
NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - Flood water broke through homes and businesses in Neon, a small town in Letcher County, one week ago. “I mean there’s not a house. There’s not a house on this road that was not, on this front street, that did not get water in it,” Mayor Susie Polis said pointing down Highway 343.
