ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Burn pile reignites, starts one-acre grass fire near Fowler Lane

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CkKAz_0h5Iflji00

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Firefighters are giving a reminder to people to be mindful of current conditions after a grass fire was sparked from a legal burn pile.

At 11:09 am Thursday, the Hyalite Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire in the area of Fowler Lane and Gebhardt Trail.

Units were advised of the fire spreading and threatening a structure, which prompted a request for a first alarm assignment.

Units from Hyalite Fire initially found a fire about one acre large and were able to fully extinguish it in an hour.

No injuries were reported.

According to the Hyalite Fire Department, the fire started from a legal, permitted burn pile which was started and extinguished a week prior.

The homeowner was monitoring it and extinguishing the fire at that time, however, hot and dry winds caused the pile to reignite a week later.

“Please be mindful of the current hot, dry, and windy weather conditions and understand that fires will easily ignite and spread under the current conditions,” Hyalite Fire Department said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Crime & Safety
Montana State
Montana Accidents
Bozeman, MT
Accidents
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Bozeman, MT
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Ignite#Accident
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy