ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Migrants seeking asylum land at shelter in the Bronx

By Courtney Gross
NY1
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ny1.com

Comments / 18

DementiaJoeandthe hogottago
2d ago

He left Venezuela with 300 dollars and traveled through multiple countries? People actually believe this? How did he eat on his long journey? It’s not like he stayed in one place he found places to dumpster dive and beg for food. He traveled through countries he didn’t know and was able to feed himself with 300 dollars. He should get hired as a travel agent. If my wife spent 300 a week traveling I would be grateful. This is the exact problem of illegals. He is not set up to succeed in America. Legal immigrants make a higher yearly salary then American born. Legal immigrants are set up for success.

Reply
7
JASON CISK
2d ago

The numbers here are staggering...this may well certainly balloon into a larger conversation. Very serious. It will be interesting to see the city's reaction in just 6 months from now.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Being a sanctuary city is all fun and games until the migrants actually show up

Good grief! Get a load of today's immigration story in the New York Times. It is some of the best unintentional comedy of this election cycle. First, some context: The Biden administration, with its incoherent immigration policy, has been causing a humanitarian disaster that is completely overwhelming border communities in Texas and Arizona. At President Joe Biden's direction, the Border Patrol is now forced to process and release thousands of illegal border crossers into small towns and cities in South Texas, such as Del Rio and Laredo. These municipalities are completely unequipped to deal with this Biden-generated crisis.
DEL RIO, TX
Washington Examiner

NYC mayor blames the migrant crisis on the wrong culprit

The border crisis has reached New York City, and Mayor Eric Adams isn’t too happy about it. “New York has been and will always be a city of immigrants that welcomes newcomers with open arms,” Adams said in a Tuesday statement . “These very same humanitarian values apply to those who are experiencing homelessness. In New York City, we have both a moral — and legal — obligation to house anyone who is experiencing homelessness for any reason.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Florida State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
Bronx, NY
Government
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Society
County
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Business Insider

What is a relief payment check and am I eligible?

Florida's Governor said low-income families will receive $450 per child. Maine will be sending payments of up to $850 – more than any other state government. Some economists have warned relief payment checks may drive up inflation. Families across the US are feeling the strain of soaring prices but...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico

At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Emergency Shelters#The Bronx#Venezuela
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
CBS New York

Adams furious after Texas governor bused dozens of migrants to New York City

NEW YORK -- A red state, blue state border war has erupted after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent dozens of migrants to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, taking advantage of New York City's right to shelter law as he fights with President Joe Biden over immigration policy. Mayor Eric Adams is furious and seeking federal help, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. The Port Authority Bus Terminal became the scene of the crime - what city officials think is a political crime by Abbott.The Texas governor bused over 40 migrants - men, women and children - to New York City, his new drop-off...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy