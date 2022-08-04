ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Max Muncy Benefitting From Swing Adjustments

The Los Angeles Dodgers finished off a 7-1 road trip against the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants, and received contributions throughout from Max Muncy as he tries to rebound from a slow start to the season. Muncy hit a home run on Monday, which was the 18th of his...
MLB

Muncy's mash helps Dodgers turn back Padres again

LOS ANGELES -- Through Max Muncy’s season-long struggles at the plate, the Dodgers’ confidence in him has not wavered. Manager Dave Roberts has moved Muncy down in the order at times but has trotted him out there every day, repeatedly saying their best lineup is when the two-time All-Star is on top of his game.
MLB

New look in NL West, but same result

LOS ANGELES -- Over the past few days, the Padres have been the talk of the baseball world. San Diego acquired superstar Juan Soto from the Nationals, along with All-Star Josh Bell. They also made separate deals for All-Star closer Josh Hader and infielder Brandon Drury. On paper, the Padres...
MLB

With 2 homers, Barrero ends 122-year Reds drought

MILWAUKEE -- Batting practice was optional for Reds hitters before Saturday's game against the Brewers. But the pregame schedule had carved out extra time for young shortstop Jose Barrero and hitting coach Alan Zinter to work together, one-on-one, on the field and in the cages. The payoff came quickly during...
MLB

Corbin, Nats trying to 'figure this out' after another short start

PHILADELPHIA -- Patrick Corbin found himself searching for answers again when he was pulled from his outing after just 2/3 innings for the second game in three starts. The 33-year-old southpaw’s pitch count soared to 43 pitches, resulting in six runs off five hits -- including two home runs -- and two walks and a hit-by-pitch without a strikeout against the Phillies in the Nationals’ 11-5 loss Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB

Peterson giving Mets decision to consider

NEW YORK -- During a shaky moment for the Mets in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader at Citi Field, Braves lefty slugger Matt Olson came to the plate with two men on base in the seventh. Lacking a trustworthy lefty reliever, manager Buck Showalter turned instead to right-hander Adam Ottavino﻿, who allowed an RBI single to Olson before escaping the inning.
MLB

Four key moments that turned DH against Braves

NEW YORK -- Max Fried lost his matchup against Max Scherzer and Jake Odorizzi’s Atlanta debut didn’t go as smoothly as he had hoped. Consequently, the Braves fell 5 1/2 games back in the National League East after being swept by the Mets during Saturday’s doubleheader at Citi Field.
MLB

Stifled by Monty, Yanks shut out for 4th straight loss

ST. LOUIS -- For the first time all season -- and that’s the surprising part -- the Yankees are in a bona-fide rut. After being shut out, 1-0, by the Cardinals on Saturday night in front of a record crowd at Busch Stadium, the Yankees are dealing with two interlocking problems. Two of their most powerful hitters haven’t been playing due to injury, two other everyday hitters are in miserable slumps and the upshot is an offense that has gone from invincible to docile rather abruptly.
MLB

Vintage Scherzer, 'motivated' Mets sweep twin bill from Braves

NEW YORK -- Given how things tend to go around Willets Point, it was easy for some pockets of Mets fans to envision a worst-case scenario entering this weekend’s five-game series against the Braves. An Atlanta sweep would have pushed the Mets to second place for the first time since early April. More than that, it would have solidified the Braves as clear division favorites entering the stretch run of their NL East defense.
MLB

Ranking the contenders by playoff urgency

The regular season is wonderful. But let’s not kid ourselves: Ultimately, you’ve got to get yourself into the playoffs. That’s where the magic happens. A year ago, the Braves had lost Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury and were amid what seemed to be a desperate Trade Deadline clamor to cobble together something resembling a Major League outfield. Two and a half months later, they’d won the World Series. October is what it’s all about.
MLB

Detmers stays on a roll, dominates Mariners

SEATTLE -- Ever since his brief demotion to Triple-A Salt Lake in late June, rookie left-hander Reid Detmers has looked like a different pitcher. Detmers, who worked to correct his arm angle on his sliders during his start in the Minors, has responded by throwing five straight dominant outings, including shutting down the Mariners over seven strong innings in a 7-1 win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader at T-Mobile Park.
MLB

'We're all frustrated': Emotions flare as Giants' slide continues

SAN FRANCISCO -- Umpire-manager-player confrontations are commonplace in baseball, but this particular one during the Giants’ 5-3 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park came with a twist. All parties -- San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler, home-plate umpire Phil Cuzzi and relief pitcher Jarlín García -- were actually in agreement about the overlying issue that caused the brief fracas.
MLB

Judge, Goldy continue to lead MVP poll

When you're doing the things Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt are doing, it's easy to see why the two sluggers are atop our MVP poll for the third consecutive survey. Judge's prodigious power display over the past three weeks for the Yankees and Goldschmidt's continued excellence at the plate for the Cardinals made them overwhelming favorites in our balloting. Most of the other names in the top five in each league are familiar from our last vote, but there has been some shifting in the rankings.
MLB

