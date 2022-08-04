Read on www.mlb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12MBryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Is Last Crumb Cookies Worth their $150 Price for a dozen?Chicago Food King
How to get Free Pink's Hot Dogs this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
Related
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Slams Gabe Kapler and Giants On-Field Antics
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts didn't pull any punches when asked about his on-field altercation with Giants reliever Jarlin Garcia on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Yasiel Puig, Kenley Jansen & Ross Stripling Pay Tribute To Vin Scully; Dodger Stadium Lights Up
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. His death sparked an incredible outpour of love and appreciation for Scully, who spent 67 seasons broadcasting Dodgers games. Scully’s incredible career from Brooklyn to Los Angeles included multiple World Series titles and several...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Dave Roberts & Trea Turner Confused By Giants’ Jarlin García
The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded their road trip with a 5-3 win that completed a sweep of the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Trailing 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning, Mookie Betts gave the Dodgers a decided lead with a go-ahead three-run homer off Giants starter Jakob Junis. It was Betts’ team-leading 25th home run of the season.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts All But Guarantees IL Stint for Clayton Kershaw
The good news is that the Dodgers walked away with a series sweep over the Giants this week. It was the second time in a matter of weeks that they had taken down their rivals in a 4-game series sweep. But the bad news is that they did not make it out of the Bay Area healthy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Pulled from Thursday's Game with Injury
Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw exited Thursday's game against the Giants with an apparent back injury.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Max Muncy Benefitting From Swing Adjustments
The Los Angeles Dodgers finished off a 7-1 road trip against the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants, and received contributions throughout from Max Muncy as he tries to rebound from a slow start to the season. Muncy hit a home run on Monday, which was the 18th of his...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman ‘Looking Forward’ To Competition With Padres After Juan Soto Trade
The San Diego Padres were the busiest team at the MLB trade deadline, adding Juan Soto, Josh Hader, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury to a roster that already featured plenty of star power. President of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller certainly lived up to his reputation as one...
Dodgers manager gives update on Clayton Kershaw’s status
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an update Friday on the status of pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw left Thursday’s win over the San Francisco Giants after feeling tightness in his back while warming up ahead of the fifth inning. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he felt something lock up.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Muncy's mash helps Dodgers turn back Padres again
LOS ANGELES -- Through Max Muncy’s season-long struggles at the plate, the Dodgers’ confidence in him has not wavered. Manager Dave Roberts has moved Muncy down in the order at times but has trotted him out there every day, repeatedly saying their best lineup is when the two-time All-Star is on top of his game.
MLB
New look in NL West, but same result
LOS ANGELES -- Over the past few days, the Padres have been the talk of the baseball world. San Diego acquired superstar Juan Soto from the Nationals, along with All-Star Josh Bell. They also made separate deals for All-Star closer Josh Hader and infielder Brandon Drury. On paper, the Padres...
MLB
With 2 homers, Barrero ends 122-year Reds drought
MILWAUKEE -- Batting practice was optional for Reds hitters before Saturday's game against the Brewers. But the pregame schedule had carved out extra time for young shortstop Jose Barrero and hitting coach Alan Zinter to work together, one-on-one, on the field and in the cages. The payoff came quickly during...
MLB
Corbin, Nats trying to 'figure this out' after another short start
PHILADELPHIA -- Patrick Corbin found himself searching for answers again when he was pulled from his outing after just 2/3 innings for the second game in three starts. The 33-year-old southpaw’s pitch count soared to 43 pitches, resulting in six runs off five hits -- including two home runs -- and two walks and a hit-by-pitch without a strikeout against the Phillies in the Nationals’ 11-5 loss Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Peterson giving Mets decision to consider
NEW YORK -- During a shaky moment for the Mets in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader at Citi Field, Braves lefty slugger Matt Olson came to the plate with two men on base in the seventh. Lacking a trustworthy lefty reliever, manager Buck Showalter turned instead to right-hander Adam Ottavino, who allowed an RBI single to Olson before escaping the inning.
MLB
Four key moments that turned DH against Braves
NEW YORK -- Max Fried lost his matchup against Max Scherzer and Jake Odorizzi’s Atlanta debut didn’t go as smoothly as he had hoped. Consequently, the Braves fell 5 1/2 games back in the National League East after being swept by the Mets during Saturday’s doubleheader at Citi Field.
MLB
Stifled by Monty, Yanks shut out for 4th straight loss
ST. LOUIS -- For the first time all season -- and that’s the surprising part -- the Yankees are in a bona-fide rut. After being shut out, 1-0, by the Cardinals on Saturday night in front of a record crowd at Busch Stadium, the Yankees are dealing with two interlocking problems. Two of their most powerful hitters haven’t been playing due to injury, two other everyday hitters are in miserable slumps and the upshot is an offense that has gone from invincible to docile rather abruptly.
MLB
Vintage Scherzer, 'motivated' Mets sweep twin bill from Braves
NEW YORK -- Given how things tend to go around Willets Point, it was easy for some pockets of Mets fans to envision a worst-case scenario entering this weekend’s five-game series against the Braves. An Atlanta sweep would have pushed the Mets to second place for the first time since early April. More than that, it would have solidified the Braves as clear division favorites entering the stretch run of their NL East defense.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Ranking the contenders by playoff urgency
The regular season is wonderful. But let’s not kid ourselves: Ultimately, you’ve got to get yourself into the playoffs. That’s where the magic happens. A year ago, the Braves had lost Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury and were amid what seemed to be a desperate Trade Deadline clamor to cobble together something resembling a Major League outfield. Two and a half months later, they’d won the World Series. October is what it’s all about.
MLB
Detmers stays on a roll, dominates Mariners
SEATTLE -- Ever since his brief demotion to Triple-A Salt Lake in late June, rookie left-hander Reid Detmers has looked like a different pitcher. Detmers, who worked to correct his arm angle on his sliders during his start in the Minors, has responded by throwing five straight dominant outings, including shutting down the Mariners over seven strong innings in a 7-1 win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader at T-Mobile Park.
MLB
'We're all frustrated': Emotions flare as Giants' slide continues
SAN FRANCISCO -- Umpire-manager-player confrontations are commonplace in baseball, but this particular one during the Giants’ 5-3 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park came with a twist. All parties -- San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler, home-plate umpire Phil Cuzzi and relief pitcher Jarlín García -- were actually in agreement about the overlying issue that caused the brief fracas.
MLB
Judge, Goldy continue to lead MVP poll
When you're doing the things Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt are doing, it's easy to see why the two sluggers are atop our MVP poll for the third consecutive survey. Judge's prodigious power display over the past three weeks for the Yankees and Goldschmidt's continued excellence at the plate for the Cardinals made them overwhelming favorites in our balloting. Most of the other names in the top five in each league are familiar from our last vote, but there has been some shifting in the rankings.
Comments / 0