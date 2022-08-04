ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Arrest in quadruple homicide after victims are found dead in fires at 2 homes in a small Nebraska town

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home

A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
FORESTDALE, AL
TheDailyBeast

Traveling Nurse Charged With Six Counts of Murder After High-Speed Crash

A traveling Texas nurse is facing multiple murder charges after running a red light and crashing into traffic while allegedly driving 90 mph in Windsor Hills, California.Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that Nicole Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the multi-car crash, which left six people dead. Linton faces a 90-year prison sentence if convicted.Police say Linton was driving at high speed in a Mercedes on Thursday when she blew through a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues. Multiple...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
Daily Mail

Girl, 11, dies during birthday party held on inflatable assault course at water park where witnesses claim teenage lifeguards 'were not prepared' and staff 'need proper training'

A girl of 11 died at a water park birthday party after she went missing on a giant inflatable assault course. The victim, named by witnesses as Kyra, was supposed to be on the Total Wipeout-style challenge with around ten friends for an hour-long session at 3pm on Saturday. But...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy