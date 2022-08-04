Tampa police officer thanks actor Gary Sinise for helping him dress for success

Read on www.fox13news.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Church revives once-treasured Tampa park plagued by crime
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa church is doing its part to curb gun violence by reclaiming a once beloved park. For years, crime took over Fremont Linear Park, but now, the non-profit and church REVIVE Tampa is inviting children and families back to help bring the community together. "We have...
Family remembers Tampa rapper shot and killed outside apartment
TAMPA, Fla. — Family members of a Tampa rapper shot and killed held a vigil for Ari Williams Friday night at Rowlett Park in Tampa. Ari Williams was also known by his rapper name as Rollie Bands. On July 22, Ari was shot and killed at his apartment complex in Tampa. Investigators arrested a man in Southwest Florida named Darren Day.
New St. Pete mural brings awareness to gun violence in America
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A new mural of a peace sign has popped up in St. Petersburg, and it has a very clear message – "Stop gun violence." "The intent is for this mural to be representative, a visual representation of lost loved ones," said artist Kyle Holbrook. Holbrook...
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida
Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
SPFR: 1 adult, 2 children injured in St. Pete house fire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - One adult and two children were hospitalized Thursday evening following a house fire in St. Petersburg. According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, the fire began in the garage of a two-story home located on the 2500 block of 13th Ave. S. around 5 p.m. Firefighters rescued...
Watch: Pinellas deputies rescue 6-foot shark caught in crab trap
LARGO, Fla. - Pinellas deputies earlier this week came to the rescue of a shark seen struggling after getting its mouth caught on a crab trap. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office posted video of the rescue on their Facebook page, saying a concerned citizen flagged down some of their Marine Unit deputies after spotting the 6-foot shark in the water.
Clearwater lifeguard helps woman stuck in wheeled chair on beach
A Clearwater lifeguard was recently recognized for helping a woman who got stuck in a wheeled chair on the beach.
Car stolen with baby inside, Tampa police say
The search is underway for a woman who allegedly stole a car with an 11-month-old child still inside, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
'Wake for Warriors' combat veterans gear up for wake surf competition
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Members of "Wake for Warriors" will be competing this weekend at the Nautique Wake Surf Nationals on Lake Silver in Winter Haven. They are all former members of the military, many who have lost a limb, who are now adaptive athletes. "I got blown up, hit...
Andrew Warren: Two men indicted in 1983 killings of two Tampa women
TAMPA, Fla. - Just hours after his suspension, Andrew Warren announced a Hillsborough County jury indicted two men in two 1983 cold case murders. Amos Robinson, 58, and Abron Scott, 57, were both indicted by the grand jury in the 1983 rapes and murders of 19-year-old Barbara Grams and 41-year-old Linda Lansen, Warren announced during a news conference.
Lightning strike sparks fire at Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. - A house fire seriously damaged the second floor of a Tampa home, and fire officials said it was a result of a lightning strike. Thursday, Hillsborough County firefighters received a 911 call around 6:25 p.m. about the fire. The home is located on Twelve Oaks Boulevard in Town 'n' Country.
Pinellas Trail now extends 75 miles in a loop around county
Great news for walkers, runners and bicyclists in Pinellas County: You can now travel a whopping 75 miles on the Pinellas County Duke Energy Trail loop!
Tampa Bay Business Journal: The Deuces in St. Petersburg is finally on the cusp of evolution
St. Petersburg’s 22nd Street South, nicknamed The Deuces, has spent decades trying to rediscover its identity. The 22nd Street corridor south of First Avenue South is a mix of vacant parcels interspersed with businesses like 3 Daughters Brewing, indoor hydroponic farm Brick Street Farms and the Morean Center for Clay, the largest pottery studio in the Southeastern U.S.
WFLA mourns loss of Chief Photojournalist Paul Lamison
While viewers saw Paul in front of the camera, we got to watch him master the craft of storytelling behind the scenes - shooting, editing and documenting the events that matter most to you. And he did it all, behind and in front of the camera, with a kind of infectious joy and commitment.
Sunshine City Roller Derby is one of Pinellas County's premier teams
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Roller Derby is played by about 1,250 amateur leagues worldwide, mostly in the United States. The Sunshine City Roller Derby is one of Pinellas County's premier roller derby teams. Roller Derby is a full contact and very athletically involved sport played by two teams of 15...
Inmate tried to choke Hillsborough County deputy, HCSO says
A Hillsborough County inmate faces additionally charges after he allegedly tried to choke a deputy at the Falkenburg Road Jail Sunday.
Former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan Says “Andrew Warren Is A Fraud. Did You Get That?”
TAMPA, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit due to neglect of duty on Thursday and made the announcement during a press conference in Hillsborough County. Flanked by State Attorney General Ashley Moody, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Polk
2 teens killed, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said two people died Saturday morning after a crash on 11th Avenue. Police said they responded to the incident at 12:45 a.m. when an SUV hit a pole. According to a release, a 17-year-old was driving the SUV east on the avenue when he went off-road and […]
