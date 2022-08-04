ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Polk County middle, high schoolers to be randomly checked for weapons

By Ken Suarez
fox13news.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox13news.com

Comments / 9

Related
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Christian School Fires Mayor Mutz

Lakeland Christian School is Polk County’s oldest and largest private K-12 school in Lakeland, Florida. Offering academic excellence and character training to students from four years old to 12th grade. Mayor Mutz was removed from the board of the Lakeland Christian School because of his personal support of LGBTQ+...
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Polk County, FL
Government
County
Polk County, FL
Polk County, FL
Education
City
Lakeland, FL
Local
Florida Government
suncoastnews.com

Sheriff’s Office encourages talks about dangerous apps kids use

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office recommends that parents and guardians talk with students about safe and appropriate online behavior, and be aware of what apps children are using. PSO’s School Resource Officers compiled a list of apps that parents and guardians should know about. While apps can serve an important...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Guns#Polk School
Beach Beacon

Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Teachers Get Free Coffee All Month

Wawa is bringing back it’s “Cheers to Classrooms” promotion that kicked off yesterday. This allows educators and school staff to grab a coffee or fountain drink of any size every day in August at no cost. How awesome is this? So great to see corporations doing so...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Grady Judd surprised with replica of his first patrol car

It's not easy to surprise the man who's been in law enforcement for 50 years, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said, referring to Sheriff Grady Judd's more than five decades of service in law enforcement. But they did just that when they unveiled a special piece of history dating all the way back to Judd's first month on the job.
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
cltampa.com

Man bitten in the face by alligator while swimming in Lake Thonotosassa

Following three fatal gator attacks in Florida earlier this year, including an 80-year-old women in Englewood and Frisbee-searching man in Largo, another incident has now been recorded. A man was bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming along the northern shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa yesterday, according to WTVT.
THONOTOSASSA, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Two suspects in custody for local murders

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in connection to a pair of homicides in Dover and Thonotosassa. Deputies took Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, into custody on July 30 and Daniel Negrete, 27, on Aug. 1. On July 18, Garcia Avila and Negrete drove together to the home...
DOVER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy