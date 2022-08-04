Polk County middle, high schoolers to be randomly checked for weapons

Read on www.fox13news.com
Polk schools to conduct random searches on students to look for weapons
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — In an effort to deter and prevent the presence of weapons on campus, middle and high school students in Polk County can expect random searches when school returns Aug. 10. “In response to different types of violent acts that continue to occur across our...
Lakeland Christian School Fires Mayor Mutz
Lakeland Christian School is Polk County’s oldest and largest private K-12 school in Lakeland, Florida. Offering academic excellence and character training to students from four years old to 12th grade. Mayor Mutz was removed from the board of the Lakeland Christian School because of his personal support of LGBTQ+...
Programs offer financial help to Central Florida parents sending children back to school
ORLANDO, Fla. – Parents are experiencing sticker shock as they head to stores to complete their back-to-school shopping. According to the most recent report, consumers are seeing the highest rate of inflation in 40 years and that is translating into higher prices. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s...
30,000 students receive free backpacks, school supplies
WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil put the smackdown on the need for school supplies, Saturday.
Sheriff’s Office encourages talks about dangerous apps kids use
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office recommends that parents and guardians talk with students about safe and appropriate online behavior, and be aware of what apps children are using. PSO’s School Resource Officers compiled a list of apps that parents and guardians should know about. While apps can serve an important...
A Florida Chick-Fil-A Was Fined Over $12.4K For Overworking Young Teens
A Chick-Fil-A in Florida was under investigation for overworking young teens past their legal working hours between Labor Day and June 1. The chain that was explored was located at 2551 North Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. The U.S. Department of Labor published the report on August 2, revealing that...
Push for sidewalks on deadly Polk County road moves forward
A deadly stretch of road in Polk county is now one step closer to getting some sidewalks and better lighting, after a vote by a local advisory committee.
Osceola Sheriff takes unusual approach to cleaning up crime
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff has a new way to crack down on crime, while also trying to hire people at his agency. "If you think you have what it takes to do what we do, come be a part of the solution," Sheriff Marcos Lopez says. A...
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
Letter: The truth has come out about Polk County Animal Services
I was a trustee at animal control for almost 4 months. I took the job as “Cat Man” taking care of every cat and kitten that came there. I made it my goal to get every cage cleaned every day before we went back to the jail around 5:00 pm. We worked 7 days a week.
Florida Teachers Get Free Coffee All Month
Wawa is bringing back it’s “Cheers to Classrooms” promotion that kicked off yesterday. This allows educators and school staff to grab a coffee or fountain drink of any size every day in August at no cost. How awesome is this? So great to see corporations doing so...
Grady Judd surprised with replica of his first patrol car
It's not easy to surprise the man who's been in law enforcement for 50 years, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said, referring to Sheriff Grady Judd's more than five decades of service in law enforcement. But they did just that when they unveiled a special piece of history dating all the way back to Judd's first month on the job.
A War Of Words After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren
Only six hours after he was suspended Thursday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Andrew Warren insisted he was still Hillsborough County’s top prosecutor, and that the governor was trying to “overthrow” democracy. DeSantis announced Thursday morning that he was replacing Warren with Hillsborough County Judge
‘He’s bleeding bad’: Witness calls 911 after hit-and-run in Winter Haven
A witness urgently dialed 911, requested help and described a grisly scene after the person accused of causing it just drove away, according to authorities in Polk County.
Andrew Warren Responds to Suspension
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Says It's a "Political Stunt"
It's normal for kids to have back-to-school anxiety, here's how to help
TAMPA, Fla. - With the first day of school set for Wednesday in most districts, child health experts say heading back to the classroom can trigger an upswing in anxiety in a lot of kids. When you consider the potential stressors, it's not hard to see why, especially for the...
Florida killers accused in murder that put wrong man in jail for 37 years
TAMPA, Fla. — Two convicted murderers serving life sentences in Florida were identified Thursday as the alleged killers of a woman whose 1983 rape and murder put the wrong man behind bars for nearly 37 years. Abron Scott, 57, and Amos Earl Robinson, 59, are each charged with first-degree...
Man bitten in the face by alligator while swimming in Lake Thonotosassa
Following three fatal gator attacks in Florida earlier this year, including an 80-year-old women in Englewood and Frisbee-searching man in Largo, another incident has now been recorded. A man was bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming along the northern shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa yesterday, according to WTVT.
Is Gov. Ron DeSantis sending message to all Florida prosecutors?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday he is removing a state attorney from Hillsborough County for not agreeing to enforce certain laws, including abortion laws.
Two suspects in custody for local murders
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in connection to a pair of homicides in Dover and Thonotosassa. Deputies took Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, into custody on July 30 and Daniel Negrete, 27, on Aug. 1. On July 18, Garcia Avila and Negrete drove together to the home...
