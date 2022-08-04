Firefighters getting upper hand on brush fire in Santa Barbara County

Read on www.kclu.org
It's done! Firefighters get full containment of brush fire northwest of Goleta
A brush fire which sent a big plume of smoke in the foothills of Southern Santa Barbara County is now fully contained. The fire started just after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon northwest of Goleta, near Glen Annie Road. Firefighters aided by aircraft stopped the spread of the blaze in about three hours, and it was fully contained by around sunset.
Firefighters in mopup mode for brush fire in foothills northwest of Goleta
Firefighters are continuing to mop up a brush fire burning in the foothills of southern Santa Barbara County. The fire started just after 2 p.m. Thursday northwest of Goleta, off of the northern end of Glen Annie Road. Santa Barbara County firefighters called out helicopters and air tankers to battle the blaze. They had the upper hand on the 25 acre blaze in about three hours.
Glen Annie Fire Grows to 30 Acres
Air Attack overhead is reporting the fire is approximately 30 acres. Crews are making good progress being made by ground and air, reports SBCFD spokesperson Mike Eliason. Firefighters are working the east flank of the fire and receiving air support from SBC Air Support Helicopter 3. As of 4:00 p.m....
El Desfile Historico: Businesses thrilled to see the Fiesta parade at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you’re headed to the restaurants along Cabrillo Boulevard, you'll likely end up standing in line. "Totally packed ... everyone is in a good mood ... we’re so happy to be together again and to be in front of our Pacific Ocean on this special day," said owner Alison Harley of The post El Desfile Historico: Businesses thrilled to see the Fiesta parade at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Smarter than the average bear! Bear gets into Santa Barbara County home, enjoys drink of water
An adventurous bear is the talk of a Santa Barbara County community, after making itself an uninvited house guest. It happened at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, in the Cuyama Valley. A resident found the bear in a laundry room. The bear apparently broke a water line, and used the leaking...
El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year
The 98th Old Spanish Days parade was entirely on Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara this year. There were 400 horses. The post El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Probation completes successful Operation Safe at Home
Santa Barbara County Probation officers delivered back-to-school supplies to youth on community supervision as part of a successful countywide Operation Safe at Home on Wednesday. The post Santa Barbara County Probation completes successful Operation Safe at Home appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days is back | Julia McHugh
Last year’s mid-pandemic Old Spanish Days saw the cancellation of live performances, parades and mercados. But this year’s Fiesta is back with all the beloved activities that has made it a local tradition for the past 98 years. Visit www.sbfiestra.org for details. At the Mercados. Two mercados (Mexican...
Lompoc will have its 18th Annual Police Cruise and car show
The Lompoc police cruise will make its return Friday from 5-8pm. The post Lompoc will have its 18th Annual Police Cruise and car show appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Fair opened late Wednesday morning
The Ventura County Fair kicked off at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Wednesday after two years of COVID-19 cancellations and impacts. The post Ventura County Fair opened late Wednesday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Gates open on the primary Ventura County Honest in 3 years
Robert Church and Mimi Macumber had shared the Ventura County Honest yearly for 3 a long time. The long-dating seniors would take a look at the table-setting displays in dwelling arts, gawk at livestock animals and binge on favourite meals: cheese pizza for him, curly fries for her. Then the...
Where does our green waste go? Behind the scenes at Ventura County's green recycler
Another truck turns into the Agromin headquarters in Oxnard to dump out its load – a load which started its journey being collected from our green waste containers, before being taken here - to one of the biggest green recycling facilities in Ventura County and the State. "People just...
Upper Village Mystery Tenant Revealed
••• The former Sotheby’s International Realty office in Montecito’s Upper Village has a new tenant: Stephanie Buyalos, who does space planning and other estate-related services. I think the business is called East Valley Design Strategies, but the website isn’t live yet. P.S. That facade sure wants another window or two….
Man sets mental health facility in Lompoc on fire with people inside
A man allegedly set a Lompoc mental health facility on fire on Tuesday while people were inside. Shortly before 12:45 p.m., the suspect was allegedly attempting to assault staff at a facility in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue. While officers were en route to the scene, they learned the suspect was also trying to set the building on fire, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Battery storage facility OK’d for Industrial Way in Santa Maria
Santa Maria will soon be home to a battery storage facility that can discharge 10 megawatts of electricity into the grid in four hours to meet demand during periods of peak use and be a load source when power generation exceeds demand. On Wednesday, the Santa Maria Planning Commission approved...
One Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Foothill Road [Santa Paula, CA]
Traffic Collision on Aliso Canyon Road Left One Fatality. The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. on Foothill Road, west of Aliso Canyon Road. According to investigators, a man driving a 2000 Honda Accord crossed the opposing lanes and collided head-on with an eastbound 2010 Ford Fusion. Both drivers were transported...
Goleta teen arrested for brandishing ghost gun in Isla Vista
A Goleta teenager was arrested for brandishing a ghost gun – or a gun without a legal serial number – in Isla Vista on Saturday night. The post Goleta teen arrested for brandishing ghost gun in Isla Vista appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Catalytic Converter Caper Leads to Central Coast Car Chase, Two Arrested
Early Sunday morning, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office received a call about a potential catalytic converter theft in progress, which led sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers on a 40-mile pursuit down the Central Coast until the suspects were apprehended in Ventura. The call came in shortly...
Detectives seize fentanyl pills, MDMA and more from Santa Maria home
Detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office arrested a Santa Maria man and seized a large amount of illegal drugs. Some of these narcotics were found in areas accessible to children.
