BEYROUTI, Ralph George passed away at the age of 38, on July 30, 2022, peacefully at home in Seminole, Florida, with his wife and son by his side. Ralph was born on July 9, 1984, to George and Lola Beyrouti. He graduated from Eastwood College (High School) in Beirut, Lebanon, in 2001 before moving to Florida, where he enrolled at St. Pete College and graduated from USF in 2008 with a BA degree in Business Management. Ralph worked with Sodexo Company as Director of Operation at UT Dining Services since 2011. He was loved and appreciated by his colleagues and the whole team. His motto was to “always treat people with dignity and respect”.

SEMINOLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO