Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Bulls open fall camp with renewed optimism
TAMPA, Fla. - Hope springs eternal for the USF football team with the Bulls hitting the practice field for the first time of the 2022 season this morning. "Everyone is happy to be out here. No one is dragging their head. Everyone is excited and ready to get to work," said Donovan Jennings, a graduate student offensive lineman.
Brick by brick, Osceola Warriors taking form
SEMINOLE, FLORIDA – Times are changing throughout Pinellas County and teams are not staying with the status quo. One of those programs that should be taking a big step forward is the Osceola Warriors under the direction of head coach Cody Montgomery. Osceola is going through some transition, but ...
Ice skating competition brings taste of Broadway to Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Ice skaters from all over the country are in Wesley Chapel for a theatrical competition. For the first time, the US Figure Skating National Showcase Competition is being held in Florida at AdventHealth Center Ice. It is the highest level of competition for this type of theater on ice.
Grand Prix Tampa, a go-to for go-karts and mini golf since 1978, has closed
TAMPA ― Grand Prix Tampa, the 15-acre disco-era entertainment campus that includes two go-kart tracks, an arcade, batting cages and two of Hillsborough County’s few miniature golf courses, has closed. “We regret to inform you that Grand Prix Tampa is permanently closed,” its Facebook page said early Aug....
'Wake for Warriors' combat veterans gear up for wake surf competition
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Members of "Wake for Warriors" will be competing this weekend at the Nautique Wake Surf Nationals on Lake Silver in Winter Haven. They are all former members of the military, many who have lost a limb, who are now adaptive athletes. "I got blown up, hit...
New par-3 golf course construction underway at Rogers Park
TAMPA, Fla. — Rogers Park Golf Course in Tampa is already steeped in history dating back to the 1950s, but it is now adding even more history. The Tampa Sports Authority is currently building a new par-3 short course on 6 acres of empty land located on the back 9 of Rogers Park.
Pickup truck slams into FDOT Road Ranger vehicle on I-75 in Tampa
A pickup truck collided with a Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger vehicle on I-75 in Tampa on Saturday.
Sunshine City Roller Derby is one of Pinellas County's premier teams
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Roller Derby is played by about 1,250 amateur leagues worldwide, mostly in the United States. The Sunshine City Roller Derby is one of Pinellas County's premier roller derby teams. Roller Derby is a full contact and very athletically involved sport played by two teams of 15...
Tropics waking up with possible development
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics have been quiet for over a month now which is not uncommon in June and July. August, September and October are, on average, much busier months. Right on cue, a tropical wave is about to emerge off the coast of Africa. Once it does, there is a chance it […]
Bolay to debut its first-ever drive-thru in Tampa this September
Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen, the dynamic build your own ‘Bol’ concept from South Florida, officially debuted in the Tampa Bay market with the opening of their Brandon location last May. Soon after they opened a location in St. Petersburg at 1330 4th Street North. The grand opening of the Tampa location at 402 S Dale Mabry Highway is set for September 1.
What's happening this weekend? A glance at Aug. 6-7 events
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The first weekend of August is bringing a summer full of events before students go back to school in the Tampa Bay area. What: Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans is making a stop at Tampa Improv on his tour, "Marlon Wayans: The Microphone Fiend Tour." Ticket prices start at $48 for a single person and rise to $288 for a table of six.
Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches
The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
Tampa Bay Weekend: Beer, festivals and markets galore
There are plenty of events and festivals dedicated to beer for the adults, from the Bolts Brew Fest at Amalie Arena to Bay Cannon Beer Company celebrating its anniversary in West Tampa. Families can also venture through markets in St. Petersburg and Plant City as well.
Lightning strike sparks fire at Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. - A house fire seriously damaged the second floor of a Tampa home, and fire officials said it was a result of a lightning strike. Thursday, Hillsborough County firefighters received a 911 call around 6:25 p.m. about the fire. The home is located on Twelve Oaks Boulevard in Town 'n' Country.
34 live music events and concerts happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
A.R. Rahman (Morsani Hall at David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa) Men At Work w/John Waite (Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater) Rock the Park Tampa 12-year anniversary: Roxx Revolt & the Velvets w/Zeta the Babe/Rob Osenton Band (Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Tampa) The Weeknd w/Kaytranada/Mike Dean (Raymond James...
Obituary: Ralph George Beyrouti
BEYROUTI, Ralph George passed away at the age of 38, on July 30, 2022, peacefully at home in Seminole, Florida, with his wife and son by his side. Ralph was born on July 9, 1984, to George and Lola Beyrouti. He graduated from Eastwood College (High School) in Beirut, Lebanon, in 2001 before moving to Florida, where he enrolled at St. Pete College and graduated from USF in 2008 with a BA degree in Business Management. Ralph worked with Sodexo Company as Director of Operation at UT Dining Services since 2011. He was loved and appreciated by his colleagues and the whole team. His motto was to “always treat people with dignity and respect”.
A Florida Chick-Fil-A Was Fined Over $12.4K For Overworking Young Teens
A Chick-Fil-A in Florida was under investigation for overworking young teens past their legal working hours between Labor Day and June 1. The chain that was explored was located at 2551 North Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. The U.S. Department of Labor published the report on August 2, revealing that...
Where to Eat Greek Food in Tampa
Tampa is a beautiful bay city with many attractions, from professional football to amusement parks. There are also a wide variety of cuisines in this cosmopolitan city, but perhaps none as rooted in the culture as Greek. Tampa saw an increase in its Greek population toward the end of 1905...
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida
Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
Comments / 1