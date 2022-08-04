ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, KY

Volunteers help rebuild communities impacted by flooding

By Marlee Pinchok
WSAZ
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wsaz.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Relief sought for Kentucky flood victims, livestock

BIG STONE GAP — Two organizations are seeking donations to help human and animal victims of the flooding in southeast Kentucky. Mountain Empire Community College is seeking donations of supplies for a Monday trip to Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.
KENTUCKY STATE
wajr.com

Rain returns to eastern Kentucky as Backpacks for Disasters continues

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the last week, WVRC Media and PR Plus Events have been cash and supplies for Backpacks for Disaster to help the flood ravaged residents of eastern Kentucky. Forecasts indicate slow moving storms will linger in the area bringing the potential for another 2 to 4-inches...
MORGANTOWN, WV
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power FINAL Storm Update Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m.

Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. More than 900 Kentucky Power personnel, business partners and external resources worked to restore power. Restoration:. There are approximately 350...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Wayland, KY
County
Floyd County, KY
Floyd County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
wnky.com

BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSAZ

Football scrimmage raises money for flood victims

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - People all over the region have been finding ways to help flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. Friday night, the West Carter High School football team hosted a scrimmage with Greenup County. Admission was $5, and all proceeds raised will go to help flood victims in...
OLIVE HILL, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Webb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Intellectual Disabilities
salyersvilleindependent.com

Open Enrollment for LIHEAP Summer Cooling

Paintsville, KY (July 29, 2022): Big Sandy Area Community Action Program(BSACAP) is accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling Program: Subsidy and Crisis Components. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis through September 30, 2022, or until designated funds are depleted. BSACAP collectively...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery and relief efforts continue in hard-hit Breathitt County. Nearly 1,500 people are without power and hundreds are without their homes. The community has come together quickly. Salvation Army volunteers are starting to feed hot lunches in Jackson. Salvation Army Captain Kevin Justice says they’ve fed thousands in Jackson alone since Friday.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – JULY 15-25, 2022

AUGUST 5, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,JULY 15, 2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,JULY 25, 2022, (11 DAYS); AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy