Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Saratoga, Southern Saratoga by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Southern Saratoga A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Saratoga County through 245 PM EDT At 215 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ballston Spa, or 7 miles southwest of Saratoga Springs, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water on roadways. Locations impacted include Saratoga Springs, Ballston Spa, North Ballston Spa, Rock City Falls, Greenfield, Malta Ridge, Francis Corners, Milton Center, West Milton, Yaddo, Halls Corner, Mannings Cove, Cedar Bluffs, Eddy Corners, Riley Cove, North Milton, South Galway Corner, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Birchton. People attending Saratoga Race Course (Horses), and Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes Interstate 87 between exits 13S and 13N. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rutland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rutland The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rutland County in southern Vermont * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 523 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Pawlet, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Rutland, Castleton, Pawlet, Poultney Village, Mount Tabor, Tinmouth, Rutland City, Middletown Springs, Wallingford, Mt. Tabor, Danby, Proctor, Lake St. Catherine, Rutland - Southern Vermont Airport, Poultney, Clarendon, West Rutland, Ira, Wells and Pittsford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albany, Rensselaer by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 16:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albany; Rensselaer The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Albany County in east central New York Central Rensselaer County in east central New York * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 427 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Delmar, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Albany, Troy, East Greenbush, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Delmar, Guilderland, Menands, Voorheesville, Green Island, Grafton, Berlin, Castleton-On-Hudson, Loudonville, West Sand Lake, Averill Park, Selkirk, Center Brunswick and Wyantskill. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Heat Advisory issued for Barnstable, Central Middlesex County, Dukes, Eastern Essex by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Barnstable; Central Middlesex County; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 102. * WHERE...Northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of the Berkshires except for Nantucket, and all of Rhode Island except for Block Island. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
