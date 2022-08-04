Things to do: Check out "Newsies," the blockbuster show being performed by local talent

Read on oanow.com
WTVM
Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s always great having different options for lunch and dinner. Wednesday, Aug. 10, Mike & Ed’s Barbecue is expected to open its doors on Schomburg Road, right next to Subway. The owner, Russell Brown said many people are eager to see the restaurant return...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Food can bring healing power’: Twice Baked owner provides jobs for people who’ve been incarcerated
The owner of Twice Baked, Joseph Shorter, decided to open the Opelika restaurant to pursue his passion for cooking and help provide job opportunities for others who’ve been incarcerated. Shorter, 43, said he knows how difficult it is for people with a criminal background to find a job after...
Business has been good, says co-owner of new Columbus selfie museum
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Business has been good since The Photoshop, a selfie museum located at 1425 3rd Avenue in Columbus, opened on July 15, according to Sherricka Day, one of its three owners. Day said people often visit the museum around the end of the week or on weekends. “Last week, we did notice that […]
thebamabuzz.com
A look inside Auburn’s new $110M Culinary Science Center set to open this month
The new Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC) will finally open its doors August 15 as students return to Auburn’s campus for the fall semester. Here’s a look at what you can expect. The RCSC. Named in honor of Tony and Libba Rane, the goal of...
Opelika-Auburn News
New 'gig-economy' app coming to Auburn links restaurant workers with jobs
Brett Ables knows a thing or two about Auburn restaurants. He got his start working at both Hamilton’s on Magnolia and Jimmy John’s while taking classes at Southern Union State Community College, and he says he fell in love with what he calls the “stressful chaos” of the restaurant industry.
Paws Humane Society to provide free animal vaccines, microchips at drive-through clinic on Saturday
Paws Humane Society has partnered with Saving Animals In Need Together (SAINT) and Valley Healthcare System, Inc. to provide a free drive-through animal vaccine clinic on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Columbus Civic Center, located at 400 4th Street in Columbus. Visitors are asked […]
Dragonfly Trail: A new look for one of Columbus’ most visible streets
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — DragonFly Trails Inc. and the city are sprucing up the trail at 11th Street Bypass. LED lights, fresh paint, and a new mural will play a part in refreshing the local trail. Columbus State artists, Trudy Tran and Vinh Quang Hunynh, spent 30 hours alone this week working on the mural. […]
Balloons released for Central High student who lost battle to brain cancer
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — 18-year-old Tatiana Gordon fought cancer until the very end. She passed away on July 27; on Friday, her family, friends and teachers released balloons in her honor. Loved ones said goodbye to Tatiana as silver and blue balloons headed toward the clouds. The former Central High Student made a lasting […]
WTVM
Aldi holds grand opening in new midtown Columbus location
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All call for Aldi shoppers! The grocery store held a grand opening Thursday morning at its new location!. A line was formed - from the front doors of Aldi to the Dollar Store - as customers waited for the store to open. The discount retailer occupies...
WTVM
St. Francis-Emory in Columbus to host hiring event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory is hosting a hiring event for clinical and non-clinical positions. The hiring event will be held on Aug. 10 on the hospital campus, location on 2300 Manchester Expressway, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Potential employees will get the opportunities to meet staff, learn...
Long line forms for grand opening of new ALDI grocery store on Macon Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, a long line of people formed along the shopping center at 3200 Macon Road in Columbus, awaiting the grand opening of a new ALDI grocery store. Some sat in chairs to wait in comfort. At around 8:45 a.m., a group of ALDI employees and two employees’ children, Zeke and […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Same team, new roles: Farrell Seymore and Kelli Fischer ready to start another year at Opelika City Schools
As Opelika City Schools prepare for classes to start on Monday, the superintendent and Opelika High School principal are in new roles and ready to go. Farrell Seymore, previously the OHS principal, stepped into the superintendent position after Mark Neighbors retired in May. Neighbors served in the position for 15 years and worked in education for more than 36 years.
Opelika-Auburn News
From dress code changes to new lunch prices, here's what to expect at Opelika City Schools on Monday
With classes starting again for Opelika City Schools on Monday, students, parents and faculty can expect some changes for the new school year. Starting Monday, OCS will be enforcing a new dress code. Superintendent Farrell Seymore said it’s a much-needed update that is also a more simple and flexible code.
wrbl.com
Phenix City Elementary students welcomed back with a bang
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Community Schools United with United Way joined faculty members at Phenix City Elementary School on Thursday to welcome back students on their first day. Pamela Romero, the Director of Community Schools United with United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, said the goal of Community...
Opelika-Auburn News
5 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $375,000
WTVM
Pet food manufacturer to invest over $79M in new facility in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that AFB International, a global manufacturer of pet food ingredients, will invest more than $79 million in a new facility in Columbus. This investment will create more than 100 new jobs in the next five years. “Near Fort Benning, AFB will...
Company that produced pet food ingredients plans to build a Columbus plant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A company that produces pet food ingredients is planning to locate a manufacturing facility in Columbus, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday morning. AFB International is planning a $79 million facility that will produce more than 100 jobs in Columbus Technology Park. The average salary of those jobs will be around $50,000 […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Kendrick-Holmes: Doing the things you don't have time for and that people don't expect you to do
This is about doing what you don’t have time to do. More than 100 people did just that on Wednesday morning when they showed up to pack 33,000 meals to feed the hungry as part of this year’s campaign kickoff for United Way of Lee County. They formed...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for August 7
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. Sarah Beth Langcuster KleistMay 24, 1990 - June 27, 2022Sarah Beth Langcuster Kleist, age 32, passed on June 27, 2022, after a courageous and …
Lagrange, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Villa Rica High School football team will have a game with Troup County High School on August 05, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
