Before and After: A “Modern-Traditional” Makeover Ups the Charm in This All-Beige ’90s Bathroom

A couple transformed a school bus into a colorful tiny home with hidden storage space. Now they're listing it for $75,000 — take a look inside.
A school bus that was transformed into a tiny home on wheels recently hit the market for $75,000. Nomads Joe and Holly Whiting built the 105-square-foot home with a full bathroom and kitchen. Take a look inside the beautifully designed bus that's full of wood detailing and storage hacks.
Alison Victoria Reveals Which Room Is A Waste Of Space In A House These Days
Whether you're remodeling your home, planning on flipping an old property, or building your own house, a lot goes into designing a residence, especially with more and more people working remotely. Apollo Technical reports that 80% of workers are required to work from home three days a week, making the layout and design of your house crucial to your productivity and comfort.
I rent a 550-square-foot apartment with my fiancé and cats. Here are my 4 best tips for living in a small space.
From designing our home around our behaviors and using vertical space, here's how I've made our rental — which costs $1,050 a month — work for us.
How to clean a shower including shower head, tiles and glass screen
CLEANING the bathroom is a massive task and can be time consuming but it must be done. A squeaky clean shower can make the whole bathroom look fresher so how do you clean a shower?. How to clean a shower?. First things first, remove everything from the shower to give...
I’m an interior designer – how to make your bedroom look more expensive & the pricey product to skip
IT’S totally possible to upgrade your bedroom in a way that makes it look more expensive than it is. Interior design tips and tricks can help you improve the look of your bedroom without costing too much money. Interior design expert and TikToker Phoenix Grey posted a video with...
Woman Mortified By Tailor-Made Dress That Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered
We've all ordered something online, only to be shocked when it arrives looks absolutely nothing like the photos on the website. One woman on TikTok was mortified when she ordered an occasion dress online, tailor made to her measurements, only for it to look very different when she tried it on.
I live in a Home Depot shed – it’s saved me loads of money but everyone asks where my son sleeps
A popular children's game supposedly predicts if you'd end up living in a mansion, apartment, shack, or house. With the cost of living and housing prices constantly on the rise, a lot of people are considering the shack, or rather shed, option. TikTok user Nick Lucido shared his family's story...
I’m a professional house cleaner – 4 things I HATE in people’s homes because they attract grime
SOME dust and debris in a home can't be helped, but there are measures you can take to combat the amount that accumulates in your abode. A professional cleaner who goes by @cleanhappyco on social media has shared the items that she finds difficult to clean when she spruces up other people's homes.
I’m a bride-to-be & was stunned when a guest showed me what she’s planning on wearing to my big day
WHEN it comes to wedding etiquette, there's one main unwritten rule that every guest should follow - and that's not to steal the limelight from the bride. So one bride-to-be was left understandably furious when a wedding guest revealed what she was planning to wear on her big day. The...
I used to work at Disney World. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and have an annual pass, so I've figured out how to save money on food, tickets, merchandise, and more.
Georgia family turned a Home Depot 'tiny house' into a home — then made a huge profit selling it
A Georgia couple lived in a Home Depot shed turned tiny home while paying off their debts before selling it for a huge profit.
Rare quarter sells for $2,152 online – what’s so unique about the coin and how to spot it
IT'S possible your quarters may be worth thousands so you'll want to check anywhere you store change around your home. Since 1796, the US Mint has been producing quarters. From the Liberty to the Washington design, you may have a coin that's valuable. Typically, this will depend on low mintage,...
Beloved retail chain making an unexpected comeback with new store locations opening this month
Just when we thought this beloved retail chain was gone for good, it decided to make a major come back, and we couldn't be more excited. If you are an adult now, you probably have fond memories of the iconic toy store, Toys "R" Us. The store was a staple in many childhoods, providing a magical place to find the latest and greatest toys and gadgets.
You Can Own This Massive 6-Bedroom House In Maine For Free & Here's How To Apply
A giant house for free might sound too good to be true, but it's pretty much real. The McGlashan-Nickerson House near the rivers of Calais, ME has six bedrooms, 5,400 square feet of space, and you can live there absolutely rent-free. All you have to do is renovate it because it's in rough condition.
I’m a size 10 & my friend’s a 22 – we tried on In The Style summer outfits to show how they look on our different bodies
ONE'S a size 10 and the other's a size 22. But, in a bid to show that "size doesn't matter", two women have shared a video of themselves in the same outfits from In The Style. Iz and El frequently don the same ensembles for clips on their Straight to the Curve TikTok page.
Experts Agree: These Are The Haircuts Women Over 50 Should Avoid—They Add Years To Your Face
As the weather gets warmer, you may be feeling like heading to the salon for a fresh trim. While there is no clear-cut guide for the perfect ‘do that suits all, there are some styles that might feel more dated on those over 50, and we checked in with professional hair stylists to learn more.
8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think
Here's some extra motivation to get your spring cleaning done -- you may uncover unexpected sources of cash. From collectibles to unused electronics, there are likely items around your home that you...
I went inside a hidden room where flight attendants sleep on long-haul flights. I was amazed by its small size and comfy beds.
On Air New Zealand's Boeing 777-300ER, flight attendants rest in a room hidden above economy class. Before my 12-hour flight, I explored the secret bedroom with the in-service flight manager. As I scaled the steps, I entered a cramped room with just enough space for eight beds and storage.
What Valuables Should I Look For at Thrift Stores?
If you've ever visited a thrift store, chances are you either loved it or hated it. Perhaps you've visited a thrift store with a menagerie of dust-covered objects from decades past or items that are...
Box of coins including the rarest Lincoln penny in existence sells for $10,191 online – do you have one on your dresser?
A BOX of Lincoln Wheat pennies recently sold online for over $10,000. The pennies are ungraded and have different dates. All of them were minted in either San Francisco, Denver, and Philadelphia. The wheat cent was designed by Victor Brenner in 1909 to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Abraham Lincoln.
