$6 Billion in Relief to Defrauded Students Signals Change Ahead

Student Loan Forgiveness: This New Waiver Makes It Simpler Than Ever To Shed Your Loan
Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is urging Americans to apply to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF) to see if they're eligible. At the same time, the Biden...
The Education Department has a plan for canceling student debt — if Biden gives the word
Senior department officials are preparing the mechanics of how the agency would operate a mass loan forgiveness program.
Meet a man with $47,000 in student debt who's been trapped in a student-loan repayment 'bureaucracy nightmare' for nearly 3 decades without the debt cancellation he was promised
Jason Harmon qualified for student-loan forgiveness 2 years ago — but his paperwork is missing, and he's stuck in repayment for at least 9 more years.
Biden must cancel all student loan debt, including for those with graduate degrees
My sister’s partner was murdered in St Louis in the summer of 2017. She was heartbroken, pregnant and facing a sheriff who was enforcing an eviction due to nonpayment of rent. Ghosts don’t send checks from the grave to pay for the living. Not for poor people anyway. There are very little inheritances, wills, and dollars under mattresses to go around.
Biden must extend the student-loan payment pause so borrowers don't have to choose between monthly bills and 'putting a roof over their heads,' 107 Democratic lawmakers say
Democrats including AOC and Elizabeth Warren signed onto the letter, saying student-loan borrowers shouldn't have to face inflation and debt payments.
CNBC
Biden has promised a student loan forgiveness decision this month. Here are 5 things borrowers can do while they wait
President Joe Biden has said he'll be making his decision on student loan forgiveness this month. Here's what to know while waiting for more news, as well as some steps you can take to be prepared for a possible announcement. President Joe Biden has promised to make his decision on...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Student-loan borrowers can now submit comments to Biden's Education Department on its plans to improve debt relief
Biden's Education Department released a list of proposals to reform the student-loan industry. The public can now submit comments on those proposals for the next 30 days. The reforms included improvements to targeted loan forgiveness programs, like PSLF.
Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment
A key covid relief measure that affects the finances of millions of Americans is about to expire, creating financial uncertainty at at time when the economy is slowing and interest rates are on the rise. The pause in student loan debt repayments is set to end after August, leaving millions...
3 Republican lawmakers just countered Biden's student-loan-forgiveness plans with a bill of their own to help borrowers 'most in need'
GOP Reps. Foxx, Stefanik and Banks want to limit student-loan borrowing for graduate students and end targeted forgiveness programs, such as PSLF.
Washington Examiner
Student loan cancellation could set precedent for federal education entitlements
The unprecedented pause on student loan payments has been in place for 30 months and may be extended yet again, leading to questions about the long-term impact of the policy on education funding and on individual colleges and students making financial decisions. Former President Donald Trump introduced the ban in...
CNBC
More than half of federal student loan borrowers owe less than $20,000 — here’s where everyone else stands
With all the ongoing conversations around President Joe Biden forgiving $10,000 in debt for federal student loan borrowers — a decision reported to be announced sometime this summer — Americans have been left wondering just how many people this would leave completely debt free. According to recent data...
Will President Biden extend the pause on student loan payments? Borrowers left wondering as deadline draws closer
The pause on federal student loan payments is set to expire at the end of this month, but despite the looming deadline, millions of Americans do not have guidance as to whether those payments will actually resume for the first time in more than two years. Federal student loan payments...
6 First Steps Post Grads Need To Take To Pay Off Student Debt
As students everywhere celebrate graduating from college, millions of post graduates are now student loan borrowers who will soon be receiving their first student loan statements. What should post...
CNET
Student Loan Payments Restart in 4 Weeks: Is Another Extension Coming?
In remarks at a White house press conference on April 28, President Joe Biden said he'd make a decision on student loan debt forgiveness "in the next couple of weeks." Fourteen weeks later, student loan borrowers are still waiting. Even worse, the current pause on federal student loan payments and...
AOL Corp
Biden promised to forgive some federal student loan debt. It’s time to follow through
When Alex Stutzman applied for a mortgage to buy a house in Belton, she worried she would be denied because of the more than $23,200 in student loan debt hanging over her head. Now, with a mortgage of more than $200,000, the 20-something — like millions of others strapped with...
CNBC
The federal government had expected $114 billion income on student loans. But it could lose $197 billion, watchdog finds
The U.S. Department of Education is expected to lose $197 billion from federal student loans made over the last 25 years. A large share of the additional costs stem from the Covid pandemic-era pause on most federal student loan payments first issued by the Trump administration and then continued by President Joe Biden.
If Student Loans Were Forgiven, What Would You Put the Money Toward Instead?
In 2021, GOBankingRates conducted a poll in which 52% of the 3,600 respondents noted they were in favor of blanket student loan forgiveness. Forbes estimates that there is $1.75 trillion in total...
Student Loan Forgiveness from Joe
Low-approval Joe is trying to entice student support with a new loan forgiveness plan. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. There’s no such thing as a free lunch or a free college education, unless Joe puts the American taxpayer on the hook for it. And it looks like that’s...
