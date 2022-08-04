ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Former head coaches talk to the Riverside Knights, Shaundre and CJ Mims practice together

By Brian North, Christopher Fenton
wcti12.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wcti12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Pitt County Softball gets send-off to host Little League Softball World Series

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Little League Softball World Series returns to Greenville next week. The Pitt County U12 softball team will represent as host team. The girls were sent-off Friday at Sara Law Softball Complex in Winterville. They had check-in day with the other teams competing for the World Series title. Just like the other teams from away, the girls rode the bus to the dorms. So, they could get the full experience they had a great gathering with the community to send them off.
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
New Bern, NC
Football
City
New Bern, NC
State
Georgia State
Williamston, NC
Sports
City
Havelock, NC
City
Williamston, NC
New Bern, NC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Jim Bob#American Football#Greene Central#West Craven#Charleston Southern
cbs17

Footsteps heard for miles: Wayne County community runs for Fishman

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County community members ran a mile Wednesday night in honor of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who died in the line of duty after being shot on Monday. Community members ran four laps around the parking lot of Wayne Community College as part of a national movement called Running 4 Heroes. All three first responders who were shot Monday are alum of the college.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Cherry Point to usher in new leadership

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will usher in new leadership Friday morning. After three years at the air station and 29 years of military service, Colonel Mikel R. Huber will relinquish command to Colonel Brendan C. Berks. Huber has led the station through the COVID-19 pandemic...
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can always find good food in Eastern North Carolina, as there is a selection for everyone. With Guy Fieri being in Morehead City earlier this week, that got us thinking … where should Guy visit the next time he’s in town? We have so many incredible ‘diners, drive-ins and dives’ […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Greene Co. principal among those asking not to have pay cut

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the upcoming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Family’s home damaged in Saturday fire

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A family’s home was badly damaged on Saturday by a fire that broke out. Fire crews from Ayden, Grifton and Winterville arrived at 4335 MLK Jr. St. in Ayden Saturday afternoon to battle the fire. Nobody was hurt. Companies were on the scene for about two hours fighting the fire, tending […]
AYDEN, NC
wschronicle.com

Hip Hop Producer 9th Wonder Joins ECSU as Artist-in-Residence for Upcoming Academic Year

Elizabeth City, N.C. – Patrick Douthit, better known as 9th Wonder, is joining Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) as Artist-in-Residence. This Grammy Award-winning producer and executive has worked with artists in the hip hop, R&B, and jazz genres including Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Wale, Drake, Chris Brown, Rapsody, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Robert Gasper, Destiny’s Child, and Ludacris.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WITN

School supply drive for Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County schools with PPS-PC and Optimum will be hosting a stuff the bus event. The school supply drive will take place August 6th from 10 A.M to 2 P.M. Supplies will be collected at the 10th street Walmart to benefit Pitt County Schools. Do you...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Wirth Chiropractic puts on appreciation event to celebrate teachers

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — In Pitt County, more than 200 teachers were shown appreciation by local businesses in the community. There wasn't an empty spot in site at Pitt Street Brewing Company as more than 200 teachers showed up and relaxed with free beer, free raffle giveaways and treats. The event was created by Wirth Chiropractic in Greenville to just say thank you to all the teachers who have educated kids in such needing times.
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Down East creeks off Atlantic named for plane crash victims

ATLANTIC — Six creeks off Atlantic now have special names,. Family and friends gathered together in June to post signs on the waterways to memorialize their loved ones. The creeks are named for Stephanie Fulcher, Hunter Parks, Jonathan “Kole” McInnis, Jacob “Jake” Taylor, Noah Styron and Michael “Daily” Shepherd.
ATLANTIC, NC
WNCT

Town Common to hold a summer multi-cultural festival

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for fun at Town Common. On August 20 from noon-5 p.m., the association of Mexicans in North Carolina will hold the Summer Multi-Cultural Festival. The event is will have job opportunities, games, prizes, and much more. The event will be held at Town Common at 105 E 1st St.
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

NewsChannel 12 - Food Lion Feeds food drive continues Thursday in Kinston

KINSTON, Lenoir County — NewsChannel12 has partnered with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Food Lion Feeds to make sure kids and their families aren't worrying about what they will eat. NewsChannel12's Kate Hussey spoke to Patsy Paul, a donator from Kinston, who is paying...
KINSTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy