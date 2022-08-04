Former head coaches talk to the Riverside Knights, Shaundre and CJ Mims practice together

Read on wcti12.com
wcti12.com
High school football two weeks away, ECU ready for full-contact practice
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The first high school football games are scheduled for two weeks from now. Pamlico County first-year head coach Bobby Griffin will make his debut when the Hurricanes take on Washington. He's building camaraderie and unity by taking the team to Camp Vandemere for the weekend...
WITN
Pitt County Softball gets send-off to host Little League Softball World Series
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Little League Softball World Series returns to Greenville next week. The Pitt County U12 softball team will represent as host team. The girls were sent-off Friday at Sara Law Softball Complex in Winterville. They had check-in day with the other teams competing for the World Series title. Just like the other teams from away, the girls rode the bus to the dorms. So, they could get the full experience they had a great gathering with the community to send them off.
WLBT
College baseball player has leg amputated following horrific boating accident, family says
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A prospective college baseball player had his lower leg amputated following a horrific boating accident that left him severely injured. Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the accident on Bath Creek on July 23. Byrd was one of two people who fell off...
This Is North Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
Family, friends remember Sgt. Matthew Fishman in NC procession Friday
The procession started in Greenville and ended in Wayne County as hundreds of people parked their cars along the roadways to show their respect. Sgt. Fishman passed away Tuesday -- after being shot Monday morning -- trying to serve involuntary commitment paperwork to a home in Dudley.
wcti12.com
Greenville to host Little League Softball World Series for 2nd time in a row
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — In just a few days, the City of Greenville will host the Little League Softball World Series for the second time in a row. The games will mean thousands of visitors and a big boost to the local economy. Director of Communications for the Little...
Procession carrying killed Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman ends in Dudley
A procession for fallen Wayne County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman moved his body from Greenville to its final resting place in Dudley.
carolinacoastonline.com
President and CEO Jay Barnes announces retirement from North Carolina Aquarium Society
RALEIGH — Following a 42-year career with the N.C. Aquariums, including 20 years as director of the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and the past four as president and CEO of the N.C. Aquarium Society, Jay Barnes has announced his plan to retire early next year. N.C. Department...
cbs17
Footsteps heard for miles: Wayne County community runs for Fishman
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County community members ran a mile Wednesday night in honor of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who died in the line of duty after being shot on Monday. Community members ran four laps around the parking lot of Wayne Community College as part of a national movement called Running 4 Heroes. All three first responders who were shot Monday are alum of the college.
WITN
Cherry Point to usher in new leadership
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will usher in new leadership Friday morning. After three years at the air station and 29 years of military service, Colonel Mikel R. Huber will relinquish command to Colonel Brendan C. Berks. Huber has led the station through the COVID-19 pandemic...
ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can always find good food in Eastern North Carolina, as there is a selection for everyone. With Guy Fieri being in Morehead City earlier this week, that got us thinking … where should Guy visit the next time he’s in town? We have so many incredible ‘diners, drive-ins and dives’ […]
Greene Co. principal among those asking not to have pay cut
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the upcoming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how […]
cbs17
Funeral arrangements for Wayne County deputy Matthew Fishman announced
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The funeral for fallen Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman will be held Tuesday at the University of Mount Olive. Wayne County Public Information Officer Joel Gillie told CBS 17 Fishman’s service will be held at 11 a.m. After the funeral, a...
Family’s home damaged in Saturday fire
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A family’s home was badly damaged on Saturday by a fire that broke out. Fire crews from Ayden, Grifton and Winterville arrived at 4335 MLK Jr. St. in Ayden Saturday afternoon to battle the fire. Nobody was hurt. Companies were on the scene for about two hours fighting the fire, tending […]
wschronicle.com
Hip Hop Producer 9th Wonder Joins ECSU as Artist-in-Residence for Upcoming Academic Year
Elizabeth City, N.C. – Patrick Douthit, better known as 9th Wonder, is joining Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) as Artist-in-Residence. This Grammy Award-winning producer and executive has worked with artists in the hip hop, R&B, and jazz genres including Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Wale, Drake, Chris Brown, Rapsody, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Robert Gasper, Destiny’s Child, and Ludacris.
WITN
School supply drive for Pitt County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County schools with PPS-PC and Optimum will be hosting a stuff the bus event. The school supply drive will take place August 6th from 10 A.M to 2 P.M. Supplies will be collected at the 10th street Walmart to benefit Pitt County Schools. Do you...
wcti12.com
Wirth Chiropractic puts on appreciation event to celebrate teachers
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — In Pitt County, more than 200 teachers were shown appreciation by local businesses in the community. There wasn't an empty spot in site at Pitt Street Brewing Company as more than 200 teachers showed up and relaxed with free beer, free raffle giveaways and treats. The event was created by Wirth Chiropractic in Greenville to just say thank you to all the teachers who have educated kids in such needing times.
carolinacoastonline.com
Down East creeks off Atlantic named for plane crash victims
ATLANTIC — Six creeks off Atlantic now have special names,. Family and friends gathered together in June to post signs on the waterways to memorialize their loved ones. The creeks are named for Stephanie Fulcher, Hunter Parks, Jonathan “Kole” McInnis, Jacob “Jake” Taylor, Noah Styron and Michael “Daily” Shepherd.
Town Common to hold a summer multi-cultural festival
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for fun at Town Common. On August 20 from noon-5 p.m., the association of Mexicans in North Carolina will hold the Summer Multi-Cultural Festival. The event is will have job opportunities, games, prizes, and much more. The event will be held at Town Common at 105 E 1st St.
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12 - Food Lion Feeds food drive continues Thursday in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — NewsChannel12 has partnered with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Food Lion Feeds to make sure kids and their families aren't worrying about what they will eat. NewsChannel12's Kate Hussey spoke to Patsy Paul, a donator from Kinston, who is paying...
