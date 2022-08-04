Read on sanatogapost.com
Farmers' Almanac Forecasts 'Extreme' Winter Weather as Energy Bills Soar
The coming winter will have "plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures," the publication has warned.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Flood will Soak Northeast Region Monday Through Thursday
According to AccuWeather forecasters, there are numerous chances of thunderstorms in the Northeast in the coming days. While the rainy weather may interfere with some outdoor plans and cause delays in some areas, many places need the rain. Severe weather on Sunday was mainly concentrated to the west of the...
Oppressive and dangerous heat will continue all weekend across the US: Here's your forecast
More than 85 million Americans live where heat alerts were in effect Friday, the start of an 'oppressive' and 'dangerous' weekend for hot weather.
How Long Will Heat Wave Last? Predictions for Temps Across U.S.
A heat wave is "a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days," according to the National Weather Service.
Midwest thunderstorms bringing risks of flash flooding, hail, wind damage
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday across the Midwest. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all a risk as well as heavy rain which could cause flash flooding. The states affected include Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky where we have had historic rain over the last few...
Urgent warning as 100million Americans hit with life-threatening heat and temperatures hotter than the Sahara Desert
AN urgent weather warning has been issued for 100million Americans as life-threatening temperatures hit the US. The mercury levels are expected to soar up to as high as 113F, which is currently hotter than the Sahar Desert. Heat alerts are covering more than 20 US states on Tuesday and Wednesday...
‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week
Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
When to expect cooler temperatures as sweltering heat hits the US
Two rounds of excessive heat will grip a large part of the country this week, impacting people from the Plains to the Midwest and the Northeast.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks
Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
Summer's a scorcher, but what's in store for fall?
Heat waves bringing triple-digit temperatures have moved all across the country over the last couple of months, but meteorologists at Accuweather have good news: Sweet relief is on the horizon, even if it may seem a little distant at the moment.
80 million people are under heat alerts Thursday as heat bakes the East Coast
Nearly 80 million people, primarily along the East Coast, are under heat advisories on Thursday, including Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, as drought conditions worsen in the region.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain Threatens 1,200-Mile Area with Flash Flood Risk from Kansas to West Virginia This Week
Heavy rain will elevate a flash flood risk stretching across a 1,200-mile zone from Kansas to West Virginia this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists, who warned that while the torrential rain could bring drought and heat relief, it will be replaced by dangerous flash flooding risk. These weather...
Nasa heat map reveals July’s dangerously high temperatures across all of US
A new map published by Nasa has revealed just how intense the heat was across the United States in July. The animated map, created using satellite data and climate modelling, is awash in dark red as brutally-high temperatures gripped the country from Texas to California and New York to Florida.The grim animation is a stark reminder of the rolling, dangerous heatwave that the US is facing this summer, a consequence of the worsening climate crisis.In July, practically the entire US saw above-average temperatures, Nasa reported. In total, more than 150 million people — nearly half the country — faced...
Stay alert Sunday to storms with heavy rain, flash flood potential
If you woke up thinking it feels humid outside, you're right. Dew point temperatures ranged from the 40s in the mountains to the 60s in Denver and on the eastern plains Sunday morning. The dew point indicates how much moisture is in the air and numbers like you see on the map below are high for Colorado.As we add in daytime heating and the presence of a cool front stuck against the Front Range, we'll see the groundwork laid for widespread thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon. Some storms will have the potential to produce torrential amounts of rain. On...
natureworldnews.com
Weather Forecast Show Heat, Flooding, and Thunderstorm to Affect the Eastern Half of the United States from Mid-Week
A multi-weather hazard forecast shows that heat, flooding, and thunderstorm, as well as fire weather conditions will strike a vast portion of the United States from mid-week. US weather authorities issued a short-range outlook of the looming natural weather hazards, which potentially could cause disruptive and life-threatening risks. In the...
natureworldnews.com
Dangerously Hot Summer Conditions to Persist Across the United States: Weather Forecast
Dangerously hot summer conditions have been persistent across vast portions of the United States as of Thursday, August 4, according to the latest weather forecast of the National Weather Service (NWS). The said summer heat is expected to progress in the coming hours and days, with above-average temperatures that could...
natureworldnews.com
NWS Issues Multi-Weather Forecast for Heat Wave, Severe Storm, and Flooding This Week
Changing weather patterns have been occurring in different regions of the United States over the past several weeks. Such alteration is evident after the National Weather Service (NWS) on Sunday, July 4, issued its latest multi-weather forecast for heat wave, severe storm, and flooding this week. The multi-faceted weather advisory...
natureworldnews.com
One More Bout of Thunderstorms for Washington DC Area on Friday Before Weekend of 100-Degree Heat Index
As the oppressive heat and humidity are predicted to reach a heat index of 100 degrees over the weekend, the Washington, D.C., the area is forecasted to see more thunderstorms on Friday. Due to the possibility of a storm and the heat, Storm Team 4 has issued a weather alert.
deseret.com
Extreme heat continues to hit the nation with nearly 90 million Americans under a heat advisory
Nearly 90 million Americans are under a heat advisory while more than 100 million have experienced extreme heat alerts for eight out of the last 16 days. As many as 54.7 million Americans will be in areas with dangerous heat levels on Thursday, meaning temperatures from 103 to 124 degrees where heat cramps or exhaustion is likely.
