Pennsylvania State

The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms

Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks

Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
The Independent

Nasa heat map reveals July’s dangerously high temperatures across all of US

A new map published by Nasa has revealed just how intense the heat was across the United States in July. The animated map, created using satellite data and climate modelling, is awash in dark red as brutally-high temperatures gripped the country from Texas to California and New York to Florida.The grim animation is a stark reminder of the rolling, dangerous heatwave that the US is facing this summer, a consequence of the worsening climate crisis.In July, practically the entire US saw above-average temperatures, Nasa reported. In total, more than 150 million people — nearly half the country — faced...
CBS Denver

Stay alert Sunday to storms with heavy rain, flash flood potential

If you woke up thinking it feels humid outside, you're right. Dew point temperatures ranged from the 40s in the mountains to the 60s in Denver and on the eastern plains Sunday morning. The dew point indicates how much moisture is in the air and numbers like you see on the map below are high for Colorado.As we add in daytime heating and the presence of a cool front stuck against the Front Range, we'll see the groundwork laid for widespread thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon. Some storms will have the potential to produce torrential amounts of rain. On...
natureworldnews.com

Weather Forecast Show Heat, Flooding, and Thunderstorm to Affect the Eastern Half of the United States from Mid-Week

A multi-weather hazard forecast shows that heat, flooding, and thunderstorm, as well as fire weather conditions will strike a vast portion of the United States from mid-week. US weather authorities issued a short-range outlook of the looming natural weather hazards, which potentially could cause disruptive and life-threatening risks. In the...
