Lynchburg’s Academy Center of the Arts responds to drag show fundraiser

GO Fest attracts outdoor enthusiasts to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — From inspiring blues music to a plethora of outdoor activities, GO Fest returns to Roanoke in October. The three-day festival, Anthem GO Outside Festival, will take place around Elmwood Park while using parts of Franklin Road and Jefferson Street. People can enjoy a wide variety of events such as the Banff Mountain Film Festival, lumberjack, and BMX stunt shows, two beer gardens, outdoor exhibitors, and gear demos.
CHIP holds Wellness Rodeo to help with back to school
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Child Health Investment Partnership of Roanoke (CHIP) held a Wellness Rodeo on Tuesday to make sure kids going back to school were happy and healthy. According to Chief Operating Officer Autumn Lavering the rodeo was a one stop shop for health resources and back to school destressing. Lavering said there was about 10 vendors giving out everything from free haircut vouchers, backpacks filled with school supplies, physical sign-ups and acupuncture.
Lynchburg short 35 teaching positions
Space running out at RCACP could lead to animal euthanization. South Boston Police looking to identify person wanted …. Police seek thieves connected with car break-ins …. Invasive insect spotted in Bedford Co. Housing Voucher Program Re-opening Next Monday. Radford City Schools Delay Start of 2022-2023 School …. Supply chain...
Furry Friends: Yasha available for adoption at Roanoke Valley SPCA
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With so many adoptable animals filling up shelters across southwest and central Virginia, WFXR News continues to highlight the pets seeking forever homes with our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought a very friendly — and...
Lack of space at RCACP could lead to animal euthanization
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Even after this weekend’s adoption event, the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) in Roanoke is filled with so many pets that it may have to make some heartbreaking choices for the sake of space. The RCACP’s director of operations, Melinda Rector,...
Invasive insect spotted in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Several weeks after the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) expanded the Spotted Lanternfly quarantine into several southwest and central Virginia localities, officials announced that the invasive species has been confirmed in Bedford County. According to a statement released by Bedford County...
Concord nonprofit still collecting supplies for Kentucky flooding victims
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — With 13 Kentucky counties declared federal disaster areas following the flooding from July 30, a central Virginia nonprofit says the need for help is critical. “With slow receding waters, high rivers, and mudslides throughout the mountainous region, recovery and reconstruction efforts will take months and...
Big Lick Comic Con soars into Roanoke
What do Spiderman, Darth Vader, and Sonic the Hedgehog have in common?. Making a difference: 67-year-old becomes Bedford …. Lightning strikes two Bedford Co. homes, displaces …. Friday Night Blitz Previews: North Cross Raiders. Friday Night Blitz Previews: North Cross head coach …. Johnson Health Center, University of Lynchburg work...
Franklin Co. accepts grant for extra school resource officers
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — With the new school year kicking off on Wednesday and student safety a top concern for community members, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors approved a grant of more than $560,000 to add six school resource officers (SROs) to its public schools. The Franklin...
Another Bobcat kitten taken in by SW Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke
(WFXR) — For the second time in a week, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is asking for the community’s help because it now has two baby Bobcats to feed. The wildlife center says it received a Bobcat kitten from Floyd County on Saturday, Aug. 6 that was not only very hungry and dehydrated, but also had a heavy load of parasites.
Lynchburg City Schools has 100+ open positions just days before school year starts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Students are set to return to the classroom in the Hill City on Aug. 16, but Lynchburg City Schools is still looking to fill dozens of vacancies. The superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools, Dr. Crystal Edwards, says the district still has a little more than 100 positions to fill, including about 35 openings for teachers.
Franklin Co. Schools battling bus driver shortage
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Across the country and across the Commonwealth, school bus driver shortages have been a common issue since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. In Franklin County, for example, there are currently 18 openings for drivers. Franklin County Public Schools says it has plans in...
Friday Night Lights: Cave Spring Knights
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In Nick Leftwich’s first year as a head coach at Cave Spring, the Knights went 3-7. While he admits he learned a lot in that rookie season at the helm, Leftwich feels better about his team in year two. “Our motto is just...
Police investigating Roanoke bank robbery
Police are working to find a person accused of robbing a southwest Roanoke bank Tuesday morning. Town of Dublin experiencing major spikes in utility …. CHIP holds Wellness Rodeo to help with back to school. Woman recalls Christiansburg car theft. Local expert talks political fallout of FBI search. Old Fiddler’s...
Man arrested in connection with Roanoke bank robbery
UPDATE 3:02 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says a man is in custody in connection with Tuesday morning’s robbery at HomeTrust Bank in the southwestern part of the city. At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, police say they were notified about a possible bank robbery in the 2800 block of Brambleton Avenue SW. When officers arrived, they set up a perimeter in the area to search for the suspect, who had already left the scene.
Bedford Co. authorities seeking two men in home invasion, armed robbery
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities are currently searching for two men — one of whom has yet to be identified — in connection with an armed robbery at a Bedford County home early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies...
Roanoke reopening waitlist for housing voucher program
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) says it plans to reopen the waiting list for its Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) program next week, but only for five days. WFXR News’ Kelsey Jean-Baptiste spoke to Yvonne Irvin, who says she is now homeless and...
Lightning strikes two Bedford Co. homes, displaces one family
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two separate Bedford County homes — located just a mile apart — were struck by lightning Saturday, leaving one family displaced, according to Boonsboro Fire Chief Lewis Lichford. At approximately 5:21 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue says...
Body matching description of missing man found in Alleghany Co.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — More than a week after a man disappeared in Alleghany County, authorities announced the discovery of a dead body that matches the missing man’s general description. According to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Matthew Walton was last seen walking in the area...
Multiple people injured following crash, structure fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders brought several people to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Roanoke building early Sunday morning, sparking a fire. Roanoke Fire-EMS says crews were dispatched shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7 for reports of a vehicle crash and a structure fire in the 3700 block of Peters Creek Road. When units arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a commercial building.
