Lynchburg’s Academy Center of the Arts responds to drag show fundraiser

UPDATE 3:02 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says a man is in custody in connection with Tuesday morning’s robbery at HomeTrust Bank in the southwestern part of the city. At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, police say they were notified about a possible bank robbery in the 2800 block of Brambleton Avenue SW. When officers arrived, they set up a perimeter in the area to search for the suspect, who had already left the scene.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO