Basketball Jones Hoop Camps return to where it all began
By Ray Hamill — Basketball Jones Hoop Camps will return to where it all began next week, with a week-long camp scheduled to take place at Redway Elementary School. And in the spirit of camps founder Gene Cotter, the camp will be offered free of charge for anyone unable to afford it, while all funds raised will go toward building basketball facilities in the area.
Two Division-I transfers to join the Lumberjacks
A pair of Division-I transfers will join the Cal Poly Humboldt men’s basketball team for the upcoming season, the Jacks announced on Thursday. Ian Krishnan will transfer to Humboldt from Central Connecticut State and Marlon Ruffin comes to Arcata from Portland State. “We welcome the addition of Ian to...
OBITUARY: Flora Marie Hamanaka, 1951-2022
Precious mother and grandmother Flora Marie Hamanaka passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 23, 2022, in Eureka, at 70. Flora was born on August 19, 1951, in Chicago, Illinois, to Arthur Coleman and Maria Lopez. The youngest of four, Flora, grew up in Chicago, a place notorious for its gangs, during the 1950s and 1960s when racial tensions were high. She met Glenn Tadashi Hamanaka, and they married at age 18, shortly before moving to Southern California.
(PHOTOS/VIDEO) Know Your 2022 Eureka Street Art Festival Artists
A crowd gathered under the Samoa Bridge near Halvorsen Park on Saturday afternoon to enjoy food, local vendors and music in celebration of the latest batch of murals to decorate our town as a part of the fifth annual Eureka Street Art Festival. Jenna Catsos, one of the festival organizers,...
North Coast Journal
Best of Food & Best of Drink
In the world of cocktails, the Bloody Mary is a classic. And the classic place in Humboldt County to enjoy the salty, savory drink packing a spicy punch and a reputation for restorative powers is none other than the consummate downtown Arcata locale, the Alibi. But first things first, which side is calling your name — the airy restaurant or its next-door neighbor and alter ego the cocktail lounge with its old-school vibes? Never fear, there are no wrong answers here, which brings us to the second question: Which one of their famous Marys do you choose? While the original is always a safe bet, so is taking a little walk on the wild side with, perhaps, the Piggly Wiggly, a concoction of bacon vodka with Mary mix and a bacon strip. Not a vodka fan? Not a problem; there's the Bloody Bobby made with gin or the Sangre Maria with a tequila kick. The list is long and varied, with a little something for everyone, which leaves no question why the Alibi's Marys have laid claim to the Best of title.
Humboldt: Going Down!
Guffman, the errant guide dog for an Arcata woman, has been located!. According to our sister site, the Humboldt Paws Cause, Guffman was located trapped in a neighbor’s backyard, the dope. OAK: Approx. 8-18 acres. Fire is located south of Willow Creek. Near FS Road 5N31 and 6N20. CORRAL:...
Multiple lightning caused fires still burning in Trinity and Humboldt counties
SIX RIVERS NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. 4:46 P.M. UPDATE - Multiple lightning-caused fires are still burning in the Six Rivers National Forest, in the Trinity and Humboldt County areas, according to the USFS. Two of the fires, the Charlie and Prairie Fires, have both been contained. The Bravo and Campbell Fires...
[UPDATE 12:54 p.m.: Six Rivers NF Lists More Fires] Lightning Storm Peppers Northern Humboldt, Multiple Fires Reported
Throughout the early morning hours today (August 5), lightning flashed in northern Humboldt–particularly near Willow Creek and Hoopa. Basho Watson Parks, a member of the Willow Creek Fire Safe Council, has been up since early this morning reporting on the resulting fires on the Willow Creek, CA Bulletin Board on Facebook.
Best of Humboldt 2022
It's been a bit of a circus and not always in the good Britney Spears comeback album way. No matter what you do, making it work these days requires being a bit of a ringmaster. The winners of this year's Best of Humboldt have honed their skills wrangling cats, juggling, highwire balancing and jumping through hoops. And now, with the help of our readers, who nominated and voted for their favorites, the Journal gets to shine a spotlight on the winning local people, places, arts and entertainment, products and makers, services and celebrations. And that's the fun part — a little carnival barking for the acts we want to see flourishing into the future. Step right up and see this year's champions!
Over 500 Acres Burning Around Willow Creek This Evening as Latest Info on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Released
Press release from Six Rivers National Forest Service:. CORRAL: Fire is located northeast of Willow Creek on Tish Tang Ridge. WATERMAN: Approx. 75 acres. Fire is located northeast of Willow Creek on Waterman Ridge Road 7N02 Forest Route 4. CEDAR: Approx 80 acres. Hose lay around fire. Multiple resources on-scene,...
SIX RIVERS FIRES: Saturday Morning Update From Humboldt OES
Evacuation warnings and orders remain in effect for areas east and south of Willow Creek as fire crews work to contain the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is made up of 11 fires around the Willow Creek area. The fires are burning in areas of steep terrain and dry conditions. The incident response is being managed by the United States Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest. Today resources from CAL FIRE have been deployed to assist in the firefighting efforts.
Lightning Sparks Numerous Fires Around Willow Creek
An overnight lightning storm sparked numerous fires near Willow Creek and a variety of agencies are responding this morning, trying get a handle on the blazes before they spread. The U.S. Forest Service reported that lightning strikes started eight new fires in Six Rivers National Forest early this morning. Information...
Rio Dell, There’s a New Chief in Town
Greg Allen, formerly of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, has been sworn in as the Chief of Police for the city of Rio Dell. Rio Dell Mayor, Debra Garnes led the swearing in ceremony for the new police chief with members of Chief Allen’s family in attendance in addition to Supervisor Michelle Bushnell, Supervisor Rex Bohn, Ferndale Chief of Police Ron Sligh, Fortuna Chief of Police Casey Day, Rio Dell Fire Chief Shane Wilson, and Chamber President Nick Angeloff as well as many community and law enforcement members.
Gunshot Victim Traveling West Along Hwy 299 Assisted by Several Local Agencies
A gunshot victim traveling in a car on Hwy 299 was located and taken to the hospital late this morning. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “[J]ust after 11 a.m. today, the Sheriff’s Office received the report of a blue sedan traveling through the Willow Creek area carrying a possible gunshot victim.”
(PHOTOS) ELK RIVER ESTUARY ENHANCEMENT: Huffman Tours Project Site to Learn More About Restoration Strategies and Local Efforts to Curb Sea Level Rise
For the better part of a decade, the City of Eureka has been dreaming up a plan to rehabilitate and restore wetland habitat along Elk River Estuary on Humboldt Bay. The ambitious Elk River Estuary Enhancement Project, which broke ground earlier this summer, will open up a network of waterways connected to Elk River to improve fish passage and provide new opportunities for aquatic recreation.
Woman dies in Thursday’s motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old woman from Lewiston died in a motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299 on Thursday, according to the CHP. The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. west of Indian Creek Lodge, which is east of Douglas City. A CHP officer who was on...
Harper Motors Purchases Eureka’s Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep Dealership From Lithia
After more than a century of selling cars and trucks in Eureka, the Harper family is expanding its already impressive line of vehicle brands with the purchase of one of the region’s largest dealerships: the Lithia Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT franchise on South Broadway in Eureka. The Harpers,...
Alert Neighbor Leads to Arrest of Wanted Man
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 3, 2022, at about 6:44 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
Arcata Man Previously Arrested for Cocaine Trafficking Now Arrested For Human Trafficking, Says DTF
On Tuesday May 5 , 2022, Agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) arrested Javier Akeem Ruiz-Keyes (30 years old from Arcata) for trafficking cocaine into Humboldt County while armed. After this arrest occurred, further investigation by HCDTF Agents revealed that Ruiz-Keyes was involved in human trafficking, pimping,...
Evacuation Orders Issued for Residents east of Willow Creek by HCSO and Evacuation Warnings Issued for Residents Near Salyer by TCSO
Video by Nicholas Holliday taken before 3:30 of the Oak Fire on Oak Knob. ******NEW ORDERS/EVACUATIONS ISSUED at 7:36 p.m. Click this link for more recent information: Evacuation Orders and Warnings Expand as of 7:36 p.m. for Residents of the Willow Creek Area********************. ________________________________________________. Multiple lightning fires are burning across...
