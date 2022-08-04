In the world of cocktails, the Bloody Mary is a classic. And the classic place in Humboldt County to enjoy the salty, savory drink packing a spicy punch and a reputation for restorative powers is none other than the consummate downtown Arcata locale, the Alibi. But first things first, which side is calling your name — the airy restaurant or its next-door neighbor and alter ego the cocktail lounge with its old-school vibes? Never fear, there are no wrong answers here, which brings us to the second question: Which one of their famous Marys do you choose? While the original is always a safe bet, so is taking a little walk on the wild side with, perhaps, the Piggly Wiggly, a concoction of bacon vodka with Mary mix and a bacon strip. Not a vodka fan? Not a problem; there's the Bloody Bobby made with gin or the Sangre Maria with a tequila kick. The list is long and varied, with a little something for everyone, which leaves no question why the Alibi's Marys have laid claim to the Best of title.

